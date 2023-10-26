Not many social media apps tell someone when you take a screenshot of the conversation. Snapchat may be the only one prioritizing this feature. Instagram has a similar one, but it only works in Vanish mode. It's a sensible app element, considering that the other party doesn't want you to record the chat in the first place.

The screenshot alert doesn't work with airplane mode active. So, regardless of using mobile devices or personal computers, you can save evidence when a user threatens or harasses you. Here's everything you need to know about Instagram's screenshot notification system.

Can someone tell if you take screenshots on Instagram?

The short answer is no. People can't tell that you've taken screenshots of your direct messages with them, their Instagram Story, reels, or profile information. They only get a notification if you take the screenshot in Vanish mode.

This feature allows you to send private texts, videos, and pictures that disappear immediately after the receiver opens them. You activate it when you swipe up from the bottom of the conversation screen. If the other person activated it, you can't turn it off or bookmark and share the chats with close friends or other social media platforms.

When you capture the screen, an inline message says, "You took a screenshot." If someone screenshots, it appears as "[username] took a screenshot." When you capture a disappearing photo, a dotted circle appears beside it, and both parties can see it.

2 Images When you take a screenshot in Vanish mode. When someone takes a screenshot in Vanish mode. Close

Sometimes, the circle doesn't appear, and you'll receive a new message notification instead. If you open the chat, you don't see any texts from them. It could be an indication that someone has taken screenshots.

Other parties may not be able to report what you've done, but they can report your account, block you, or restrict you. When they restrict it, you can't see when they're online or read your texts. Worse, your chat moves to the Message Requests tab until they approve it. This tab is typically for filtering unwanted messages or unknown senders.

Instagram hasn't provided a way to restrict screenshots. You can make photocopies of people's information on the app at any time. However, they can do the same to you without your knowledge. It's best to review every media before posting, especially if it includes sensitive content.

How to take undetected Vanish mode screenshots on Instagram

In cases where someone is threatening or harassing you, you'll need evidence to make a report without them knowing. Other times, they're lying, and you want to expose them. Turn on Airplane mode as it stops your device from using an internet connection. Since the app needs it to detect and report screenshots, it won't be able to communicate it to the other party.

Many online tutorials advise you to use the web app. However, it doesn't support Vanish mode. Disappearing messages or media you exchange on the app don't appear if you access Instagram via a web browser. Alternatives include screen recording and using a different device's camera to capture the chat.

Take undetected Instagram screenshots on Android phones or tablets

Swipe down with two fingers from the top of your screen. This action fully expands the notification panel. Tap Airplane mode to turn it on. Open the Instagram app. From the Home menu, tap the Messenger or paper plane icon in the upper-right corner to see your conversations. 2 Images Close Open a chat and screenshot it.

Instagram doesn't detect your actions after turning off Airplane mode. But if you have doubts, close the app properly before reconnecting to the internet.

Take undetected Instagram screenshots on iPhones or iPads

Swipe down from the upper-right corner of your screen to open the Control Center. Tap the airplane icon to turn on Airplane mode. Open Instagram and tap the Messenger or paper plane icon in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Open a conversation and take screenshots.

Take undetected Instagram screenshots with another device

Use a second device with a camera to capture your conversations in Vanish mode. Instagram doesn't inform the other party because its notification system operates independently on each device and doesn't communicate cross-device actions. Open the camera app on the other phone or tablet. Then aim it at the chat and snap.

Take undetected Instagram screenshots with screen recorders

Making a screen record is another option, as Instagram only detects screenshots. If your phone runs the Android 11 operating system (OS) or newer versions, it should have this capability built-in. But it may vary across regions and your device model. If you don't see it, download a third-party app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You may capture the chat from the videos afterward if you want it as a JPG or PNG file instead.

Respect for data privacy should be reciprocal

Taking screenshots of conversations may be useful for personal reference. However, it's important to respect people's privacy. Follow the platform's guidelines concerning user data or obtain consent before taking screenshots when necessary. You'll avoid legal consequences and your Instagram account getting deactivated.

If you're worried that someone is snooping around your Instagram profile, you can't stop them from taking screenshots. But you can limit what they can access, such as hiding post likes, blocking comments, or restricting certain words, and make other privacy configurations in the settings menu.