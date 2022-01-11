Instagram has become one of the most popular social networks in recent years. Its owner, Meta, has not been shy to experiment with new features for the app, with Instagram's devs said to be working on a new Take a Break feature to help us fight our rampant smartphone addictions. We've just learned of another work-in-progress feature, too. Have you ever thought of arranging the posts on your profile in a custom order? If so, Instagram possibly has something in store for you.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer/leaker who reverse engineers apps to find the hidden features and updates, has discovered something interesting while digging into Instagram. According to the screenshots he shared on his Twitter account, Instagram is adding a new feature to the app that will allow users to edit their profile grid and rearrange the images. Currently, the posts are sorted in reverse chronological order and there's no option to change how the grid looks. If you added a bunch of images in order to make a larger one with some clever grid magic but got the order wrong, you'd have to start over. In the future, you may be able to quickly and easily rearrange them instead.

As you can see in these images, there's a new "Edit Grid" option under the Edit Profile settings. Upon tapping this, the app will display all the posts from the user's profile, and they can then drag and drop them in any order. Tapping "Done" will save the sequence of the posts, and the same will reflect on their profiles. The option won't be visible for you yet since it is still under development.

There's no official announcement from Instagram on this, so we don't know when this update will be rolled out. Beta testers are likely to receive it first, so keep an eye out for upcoming updates.

Android 13 may have a tap-to-transfer feature for moving media playback between devices We don't know how it will work yet, though

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email