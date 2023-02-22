Instagram is a social media giant. Look at how other platforms borrow and adapt Instagram's features. Snapchat put a twist on sharing images, and TikTok identified the addictive nature of an endless feed. Despite setting trends and breaking new ground, Instagram is conservative when it comes to file formats. You can upload amazing photos taken with the best camera phone in the world, but you can't upload an animated GIF.

A GIF is a file type. What we think of as GIFs (short looped videos) can be achieved using any appropriate file extension, like MP4. You can't upload GIF files to Instagram, but you can get the same effect with another file type. Here's how.

How to upload an animated GIF to Instagram

Unlike other apps, Instagram doesn't require you to use a standard GIF file, meaning a file with a GIF extension. Instead, you can upload a short, looping video (which an animated GIF happens to be). You don't need to be concerned about the format the file is encoded in. There are several ways to upload this type of content to Instagram.

How to record a video on Instagram

Instagram has two options for recording video to its platform: Instagram Reels and Stories. Reels are short-form videos similar to TikTok's content. They can be up to 90 seconds long and persist on your feed. Stories are similar to Snapchat in that they disappear after 24 hours. They're also limited to 15 seconds of video.

How to record and post an Instagram Reel

Open the Instagram app and navigate to your feed or your profile page. Tap the New post icon at the top of the screen. Close If you are on your homescreen, you're taken to the New post page, where you can select Reel from a menu at the bottom of the screen. If you are on your profile page, select Reel from the menu that appears at the bottom of the screen. Close Instagram opens your camera. Add music or filters, adjust your video's length, speed, or layout, and set a timer to start recording. When you're ready to record, press the clapperboard icon toward the bottom of the screen. Tap the Stop button (■) when you're done recording. You can discard the video and start over at this point. When you're happy with your video, select Next. Close You're offered another chance to add music, text, stickers, or filters and edit or record other clips to your video. When you're ready to continue, tap Next. After your Reel is recorded, change the cover, add a caption, and save it for later or share it to your feed. When you're ready to post it, tap Next. Close

Instagram needs a minute or two to upload and process your video. Your new Reel will be on your feed and ready to share before you know it.

How to record and share a Story on Instagram

Tap the New post icon at the top of the screen. Swipe right on your feed to access the story menu faster. Select Story from the menu at the bottom of the screen if you were on your feed or from the pop-up menu if you were on your profile. Close If you selected the New post icon from your profile, an extra step is involved. From the Add to story page, select Camera in the upper-left corner of the Gallery. When you're ready to record, press and hold the Record button at the bottom of the screen. Close To activate Hands-Free mode to record with a single tap, tap the chevron below the menu icons on the left side of the screen and then tap the Hands-free icon. Close When you're done recording, restart the process by pressing the left-pointing chevron at the top of the screen, quick-post it to your story or close friends, or access more options by pressing the right-pointing chevron at the bottom of the screen. Tap Your story. Close

Congratulations! You've posted original content to Instagram. All you have to do now is wait for the sponsorship offers to pour in.

How to upload video content to Instagram

Instagram is a great tool for recording photos and videos, but as a video editor, it's limited. If you create video content, you can use a third-party video editor to make your videos, which you'll upload to Instagram.

How to upload videos to Instagram with the mobile app

From the camera screen (either Story or Reel), tap the icon in the lower-left corner to open your image and video gallery. Tap the New post icon from your profile page and select Story, to be taken to your image/video gallery, not the Instagram camera. Select the video you want to upload to Instagram. Close If you're uploading a Story, the process proceeds as if you had recorded a video through the app (step 4 in the Story list). If you're uploading a Reel, you can trim the beginning and end of your video before continuing as if you had stopped recording via the app (step 4 in the Reel list). Close

How to upload videos to Instagram in the browser

Open your browser and log in to your Instagram account. Click the Create icon on the left side of the window. In the Create a new post pop-up menu, drag and drop your video file or select it from the file browser. When your video is loaded, you can crop it. Click Next. Change your video's cover photo and trim the beginning or end if needed. Click Next to continue. Add a caption or location to your video. When you're ready, click Share.

It takes a moment for the upload to process. When it's done, the likes will pour in. Reels are limited to 90 seconds, and Stories are limited to 60 seconds. Then, learn how to create Instagram Stories like an influencer when you're ready to take your Stories to the next level.

Make your GIFs Instagram-ready

Many of us think of a short looped video when we talk about GIFs. A GIF is a file extension. You can achieve the same effect with the MP4 or MKV format. When you want to use a meme GIF like the one above, find it in an MP4 or MKV format and upload it. One of the best repositories for this kind of content is GIPHY, which can send an Instagram-ready MP4 to your email.

There's always the option to convert a GIF file into MP4 or another format. There are a few ways to do this. Upload it to GIPHY and let it convert the file, or use one of the free online services available for converting file types. When you use a free service, be careful of malware and identity theft.