Instagram recently introduced an emoji game in the style of Pong that you can access through your DMs. This secret game is available only on the app, so you need a compatible smartphone to try it out, whether it's a budget Android device, a flagship Samsung phone, or an iPhone. The game requires you to move the paddle to keep the emoji moving across the screen. If it drops to the bottom, it's game over. Here's how to play the game.

How to access Instagram's emoji game

Here's how to play Instagram's Pong-style emoji game:

Launch the Instagram app. Tap the DM icon in the upper-right corner of the Instagram home screen. Open an existing conversation or start a new one. Send your Instagram contact an emoji — any emoji works — and tap the emoji.

The game begins immediately. You can move the paddle by sliding your finger across the screen. You score a point every time you successfully bounce the emoji off the paddle. Your score shows up in the upper-right corner of the screen, so you can keep track of your progress.



If you miss and the emoji hits the bottom of the screen, your game ends. However, the game maintains a record of your high score. Your emoji moves faster as your score goes up, and the game becomes progressively harder.

Tips for playing Instagram's emoji game

While this game is straightforward, with few rules to remember, here are a few tips to help you get the hang of it quicker.

Expect changes to the background color

As you continue playing and scoring points, the background becomes darker. Don't let this distract you when you're in the middle of your game.

You need to send a single emoji

You can access this game by sending a single emoji to the recipient. Sending multiple emojis in the same message or sending an emoji as part of a text message does not work.

High score retention across DMs

Your high score saves and carries over even if you play this game through multiple DM conversations. So, when you want to resume playing the game, go back to any conversation or send a new DM to view your previous high score.

You can move the paddle from anywhere on the screen

Since the paddle is fairly small, it can become tricky to move it accurately when your finger is covering most of it. This doesn't have to be the case. Move your finger upward, positioning it in the middle or the top of the screen. Then, move your finger left and right to control the paddle without obstructing your view.

Instagram doesn't notify you about having access to this game, but most users have access to it. If you can't play it, update the app through the Play Store.

Some emojis are more fun

Not all emojis behave the same way. For instance, the alien face emoji teleports across the screen, while the egg emoji hatches into a chick in the middle of the game. Experiment with different emojis to find more transformations.

Your DM recipients can't see your progress in the game. Before sending your contacts random emojis, let them know what you're doing. There also isn't a way to share your high score with your contacts. However, you can snap a quick screenshot and add it to your Stories or DM it to your contacts. Instagram doesn't notify your contacts when you take screenshots unless you're chatting in Vanish mode. Still, be mindful of the other messages that might be visible in the screenshot before you post it publicly or send it to a larger group of friends.