Key Takeaways Instagram has added a new feature that will allow users to share their favorite song on their profile.

Users will be able to select from a wide variety of artists and music genres.

The feature is akin to what MySpace offered back in the 2000s and the internet is very aware.

If you're like most people, you've probably opened and scrolled through Instagram at least a few dozen times this week, catching up on the latest trends, news, and even seeing what your friends and family members are up to. For these reasons and more, great social apps can be a fantastic tool that can be used to instantly connect us with those near and far.

It can even get us closer to our favorite celebrities, musicians, and sports heroes. And while you can show just what kind of person you are by filling out your bio and having a great profile image, you sometimes just need a little more to inject that small bit of personality into your profile page. We know how powerful music can be for posts, but now, Instagram is introducing a new feature that will allow users to add music to their profile page. The brand announced the feature on X, and it is now live for people to use (via The Verge).

You can now add some flair to your profile

Previously, users were given the option to populate their profile with their name, pronouns, bio, links, and to even add banners and gender. But it really didn't feel all that lively with just text and links on the page. But with the latest update, users can now add music to their profile, providing just a bit of spice, while also letting people know what your favorite song is at the moment. When it comes to the library, there's a wide variety of artists to choose from, and you can also select a part of the clip that will be played for people if they choose to listen on your profile.

Now, if you want to give this feature a try, you can always just head into your Profile ➞ Edit Profile, and you should then see a section that is titled Music. Tap the section that shows Add music to your profile, and then hit the + symbol to Pick a song for your profile. From here, you'll be given a preselected set of songs that are curated for you, or you can browse the selection that's available. You can select a 30-second snippet of the song that will appear on your profile. And if you're no longer in love with that artist, you can always change the song or remove it from your profile completely.

Now, if you've been around for a little while, chances are, this new addition to Instagram might seem familiar. And while MySpace is no longer the social network juggernaut that it once was in the 2000s, this was a feature that it offered. So, while some will be amused by this new feature, others will bask in the nostalgia that it most likely invokes. Again, if you want to give it a try, just follow the directions above. And if you haven't seen it on your profile or if the option isn't available, you most likely just need to update your app to the latest version.