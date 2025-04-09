Summary Instagram is testing locked Reels that require secret codes for viewing.

The secret code system could be a valuable tool for creators, influencers, and businesses to promote new products or announcements.

For regular users, however, the feature might be frustrating as it disrupts the casual scrolling experience on Instagram.

Instagram's no stranger to rolling out features (which, frankly, no one even asks for) every few days. From swapping the tab locations of the Direct Messages icon and the Activity icon (denoted by a heart) to introducing a fast-forward Reels option in an attempt to compete with TikTok, the platform's features just keep getting more unpredictable.