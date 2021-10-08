For the second time this week, Facebook’s experienced an outage. While none of the current issues were as as widespread as what went down on Monday, some of its services — Instagram in particular — received thousands of reports of slowdown and connection problems. Thankfully, everything's been resolved.

According to DownDetector, Instagram started experiencing problems around 2:30 pm ET, specifically with connection issues and sluggishness within the app. Most of us at AP can still load new posts and Stories, though it's undoubtedly feeling much slower than usual.

It's not the only Facebook-owned service experiencing some snags. WhatsApp and Facebook itself have experienced upticks in outage reports online, though nothing compared to the tens of thousands of complaints Instagram received. Oculus, meanwhile, appears to be unaffected by any issues.

Unsurprisingly, other social media channels are flooded with jokes about a possible second Facebook outage following Monday's complete shutdown. This one doesn't appear to be quite as severe, thankfully. With any luck, it won't be long until these headaches are resolved.

