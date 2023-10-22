Summary Instagram's Android app is finally updating its icon to support dynamic theming, allowing it to automatically borrow colors from the user's active wallpaper.

While other social media apps have already adopted themed icons, Meta (the parent company of Instagram) still needs to update the app icon for Facebook.

Using forced dynamic theming can enhance the aesthetics of your home screen until all apps catch up with the themed icon trend. The toggle to enable this feature can be found in the Wallpaper & style app's Home Screen tab.

It was around this time last year when Android 13 made waves with support for dynamic theming of icons — the next logical step towards home screen personalization after Android 12 introduced us to Material You dynamic theming of other major UI elements. Several mainstream apps, including Google’s own apps, were among the early adopters before the trend slowed down. However, some of the best social media apps surprisingly didn’t bother with icon theming support. Instagram is one among those apps, but it is finally updating its Android app icon.

Themed icons use the same Material You design guidelines — Android’s Monet theming engine picks out the core colors of your active wallpaper, and pairs hues together to create a cohesive yet adequately contrasty color scheme which is applied to elements like your notification shade, Quick Settings toggles, and in-app elements. Android 13 used the same color palette to theme app icons, but for a while there were many apps which didn’t adopt the themed icon. Later, an Android 13 beta gave us the option of forced icon theming for better aesthetics even if app developers didn’t embrace the change. The feature worked well, but wasn’t without its flaws.

Forced dynamic theming didn’t mess up the Instagram app icon on Android, but Meta didn’t bother with support for the feature either. In a recent Telegram post, Apex Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared that v307.0.0.0.30 of Instagram for Android finally incorporates dynamic theming for the icon. As a result, anyone updating to this app will now see the Instagram icon on their homepage automatically borrow colors from the active wallpaper.

Instagram was a straggler, but Rahman observes Meta isn’t quite done with its app icon updates yet because the main Facebook app still has the bright blue eyesore of an app icon. Other social media apps like X, Twitch, Reddit, Discord, Mastodon, LinkedIn, and Threads have all switched to themed icons. We hope Meta changes the Facebook icon soon as well, because having just a few unthemed icons in a folder or homepage full of properly colored ones can significantly reduce the beauty of dynamic theming. Until that change comes along, or other apps on your home screen catch up, you could continue to force dynamic theming. The toggle is located on the Home Screen tab of the Wallpaper & style app.