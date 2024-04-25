Have you ever sent a quick DM on Instagram and realized it was incomplete or had a few embarrassing typos? With Meta's new update, you can edit your direct messages for up to 15 minutes after you send them. Before this update, your only option was to unsend the message and send a new message. This guide explains how to edit your DMs through the Instagram app. Before you begin, update the app to access this feature on your flagship or budget Android phone or iPhone.

What you need to do to edit DMs on the Instagram app

To edit DMs on the Instagram app, here's what you'll do:

1. Navigate to the Instagram app.

2. Tap the Messages icon in the upper-right corner.

3. Select the conversation that has the message you want to edit.

4. Long press the message you want to edit until you see a drop-down menu.

5. From the options, select Edit.

6. You can now update your message and resend it.

While these steps help you edit your DMs, this isn't a foolproof way to keep the recipient from reading your message. For instance, the recipient might have received a notification of your DM and read the original message in the notification window.

Limitations of Instagram's DM editing feature

While this new feature can be useful at times, here are a few limitations you need to be aware of before you start using it:

Instagram can access your edit history if the recipient reports your edited message.

You cannot edit your original message if it includes mentions or commands. You can unsend the message.

You can edit a message up to five times.

This feature is only available on the Instagram app. It isn't available for Instagram's desktop version. If you use Instagram primarily on your laptop or computer, you can unsend your messages.

Edited messages have an "Edited" label above the message, which the recipient can also view.

Explore Instagram's lesser-known features

This is one of the many features Instagram has rolled out recently. If you're new to the app, learn how to view your liked posts on Instagram, untag yourself from Instagram posts, and export messages from Facebook and Instagram. Familiarizing yourself with these features can enhance your experience on the platform.