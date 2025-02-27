Summary Instagram is reportedly planning to launch Reels as a standalone app.

The move is part of Project Ray, aiming to improve recommendations in the US.

This comes as TikTok faces pressure from the Trump administration to sell its US operations.

TikTok has been under intense pressure in the US since the start of 2025. ByteDance, the app's parent company, is facing demands from President Trump's administration to sell its US operations. The app was even taken down briefly in mid-January before being restored with a 75-day extension to find a buyer. But the uncertainty hasn't stopped other companies from trying to take advantage of the situation.

For example, when TikTok was on the verge of being removed from the Google Play Store, a new app called RedNote gained popularity as users looked for alternatives. Instagram also jumped in, announcing its own Edits app for video editing, taking a jab at ByteDance's other app, CapCut. Now, a new report suggests that Meta is planning to take things even further by splitting Reels into a standalone app.

The saga continues

Source: Google Play Store

According to The Information, Instagram head Adam Mosseri told employees that the company is planning to launch Reels as a separate app. Currently, Reels is integrated into the Instagram app with a dedicated tab for short-form videos. But the new app would reportedly work independently, similar to how TikTok operates.

The move is reportedly a part of Instagram's Project Ray, which aims to improve recommendations for new users in the US and distribute more 3-minute-long videos to the users. It's unclear whether Meta would keep Reels within the Instagram app if they launch it as a standalone app, but this would be the closest the company has come to offering a true TikTok alternative.

Instagram has recently faced scrutiny after users reported a surge of disturbing and sensitive content on the app. The company confirmed that this was an error and has since rolled out a fix to resolve the issue.