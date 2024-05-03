Since Instagram is all about visuals, the plain background of your DMs might seem bland. The social media app lets you change the theme to spice things up. You can choose from various patterns and colors that match your aesthetic and customize the appearance of your messages based on who you’re chatting with. This guide shows you how to change your Instagram theme on a budget Android phone, a flagship device, or an iPhone.

How to change Instagram chat themes

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone for our tutorial, but iPhone users should be able to follow along.

You can customize your chat themes in private DMs and group chats. It’s worth noting that this option isn’t available on the web version of Instagram.

Open the Instagram app on your phone. Tap the Send or Messenger icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Select a conversation from your Chats list. Tap the profile name at the top of your chat to open the Chat settings menu. Close Select Theme. Choose a theme from the Themes section or color from Colors & gradients. Close

Instagram notifies both parties in a chat every time someone changes the theme. The app sends a message in the chat window saying [User] changed the theme to [theme name]. There is an option to change the theme beside it. Tapping the Change Theme link takes you directly to the chat themes menu.

Close

How your Instagram DMs look after changing your chat themes

When one person changes the theme, the background changes for everyone in the chat. Instagram changes the color of the text bubbles to complement the theme. If you choose an option from Colors and gradients, the app will change the color of text bubbles while the background remains plain.

Troubleshooting issues with chat themes on Instagram

Try the following fixes if you can’t access Instagram’s chat theme feature.

Download the latest version of Instagram

Verify whether your device has the updated version of the app. For Android phones, visit the Google Play Store and check if Instagram has any updates available. Meanwhile, iPhone users can go to the Apple App Store to check for updates.

Clear Instagram’s app cache on your phone

Your phone accumulates data in the cache, including corrupt files. It may hinder the functioning of Instagram. Deleting the app cache will help you access the latest features. Your photos and other data will remain intact. Next, open the app and check if you can change the theme.

Restart your phone

If all else fails, try restarting your phone. Turning your phone off and on again clears your RAM data, removing fragmented or old app data. Perform a quick reboot and launch Instagram to check if chat themes work.

Take control of your Instagram account

Adding cool themes to your Instagram DMS will make your chats even more fun. If that’s not your jam, you can customize your background with various colors and gradients. But make sure the person you’re messaging is on board with the changes, or you’ll both end up arguing about which theme to choose.

Besides offering custom chat features, Instagram is a terrific platform for sharing pictures and videos. If you’re new to the app, learn how to post animated GIFs and Instagram Stories.