Summary Meta's new app, Edits, sounds like a CapCut clone.

Aimed at content creators, it will offer an extensive suite of tools and features for video editing.

Edits will launch in February, though the initial build will lack many features.

There is no shortage of great video editing apps for Android and iPhone. Among all the options, CapCut from ByteDance stands out with its feature-rich tools, filters, and effects. It's great for quick, short video edits on your phone, perfect for videos you post on TikTok and other social media platforms. Now, to capitalize on CapCut's absence from the Play Store and App Store, Meta has announced a new video editing app for mobile: Edits.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced Edits in a post, highlighting many of its features, target audience, and release timeframe. Mosseri says Edits is a "brand new app for making videos on your phone," meant not just for Instagram but to meet all your short-form video creation needs. It will feature a full suite of creative tools and boast a higher-quality built-in camera with extensive controls.

Mosseri makes it clear the app is not for people who use video editing apps on their PCs or for templates.

Edits will feature a dedicated tab for inspiration and trending audio. You can save your ongoing video editing projects as drafts and share them with other creators or friends. Videos created with Edits and directly posted as Instagram Reels will provide you with more detailed insights into their performance.

Other features include AI animation for images, green screen effects, video overlays, audio enhancement, and automatic captions with several customization options.

All of this will sound familiar if you use ByteDance's CapCut. It is one of the most feature-rich video editing apps for phones, providing serious content creators with all the tools they need to create compelling short-form videos. With CapCut also being a casualty of the TikTok ban in the US — it is currently not listed for download in the US Play Store — Meta wants to seize the opportunity and offer a compelling alternative.

Meta will launch the first version of Edits in February, and you can already pre-order the app on the App Store. While the initial build will lack many features, Mosseri assures that the team is working hard on many compelling tools. The company is already working with some content creators and will onboard more in the coming weeks to gather feedback and improve Edits.