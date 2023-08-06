Instacart is a free online service for shopping for groceries, household supplies, and more from major retailers without walking to the store. While it's useful, you may not need the service anymore because you're switching to a new platform like Amazon Fresh or otherwise.

Whatever the reason, you can delete your Instacart account or cancel your premium membership on any device you currently use, whether it's an inexpensive Chromebook, Android phone, or iOS device. This article shows you how to do it step by step.

How to delete your Instacart account

There's no direct way to delete your Instacart account. However, you can request deletion via the privacy portal on the company's website, the iOS app, or by contacting Instacart's customer experience service. We cover all the methods in detail.

Delete your Instacart account from the Privacy Management Portal

Deleting your Instacart account via the company's website is not straightforward because there's no direct account deletion button. However, you can follow these steps to get it done:

Go to the Instacart user privacy page on your preferred browser. You're asked to log in. Log in with the account you used to sign up. After logging in, you're taken to Instacart's Privacy Portal. Scroll down to Request type. Choose Delete my personal information. Your name and email are filled in by default. Tick the checkbox next to The information above is true and correct. Click the green Submit button.

You can also close your account by contacting the Instacart customer care service. You can do this by calling, sending an email, or via the company's live chat service. To use the live chat service:

Log in to your account on your web browser. Click the hamburger menu icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Scroll down to the Support section. Click Help Center. You're taken to the Instacart help center page. Scroll down until you see Need to get in touch. Click the Get help button. A chatbot launches in the lower-right corner of the screen. Type Close my account in the text section. A few options appear. Select Something else. You're asked if you want to connect with a specialist. Click the Connect with a specialist button. You're given the option of a live chat or call. Choose Live chat. You're asked to confirm what aspect of the service you're contacting about. Select My account. You're connected to an Instacart customer experience personnel. Tell them your request, and they'll help with the account closure.

If you prefer to speak with Instacart's customer service, call them at 1-888-246-7822 and request a cancellation. You're asked to provide details like the full name, email address, and mobile number associated with the account. Your account is then canceled, and you're notified by SMS.

You can also contact customer service via email. Follow these steps:

Open your email app, and create a new email. Enter shoppers@instacart.com in the recipient field. Use Request to Delete My Account or a similar text as the subject. Enter your email address, full name, and phone number in the body of the email. You'll receive an email reply for confirmation.

Delete your Instacart account from the iOS app

Instacart has an option on its iOS application to request an account deletion. However, this is absent from the Android app. If you have an iPhone, follow these steps to close your account:

Launch the Instacart app. Tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper-right corner of the display. Tap Account settings. 2 Images Close Tap Account information. Close Tap Delete account. You'll receive an email from OneTrust. Check your spam folder if it doesn't appear in your inbox. Click Confirm within the email.

Whichever method you use to request an account deletion, you may need to wait anywhere from a few hours to 30 days for the process to complete. However, the company may retain some personal information as permitted by law. Once your account is deleted, you can't reverse it, and you can't use the same email address to create a new account if you decide to use the platform again.

How to cancel your Instacart membership

Instacart has a subscription service called Instacart+ (formerly Instacart Express) that exempts subscribers from paying small taxes for every purchase. It also removes delivery fees and reduces the minimum amount buyers can spend per order.

However, considering the membership costs approximately $10 per month and $99 per year, you'll only benefit if you use the service frequently. Keep reading if you haven't used your Instacart Express subscription as much and want to cancel it. Unlike the account deletion process, unsubscribing from the Instacart+ membership is straightforward.

Cancel your Instacart membership in the mobile app

Follow these steps in the mobile app to cancel your Instacart+ membership:

Launch the Instacart app on your Android or iOS device. Tap the hamburger menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select Your Instacart+ membership. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Manage your membership section. Tap the Cancel membership button. Tap Continue to cancel. You're asked to confirm cancelation. 2 Images Close Tap the green continue to cancel text. You're asked to choose a reason for the cancelation. This is optional. Tap on the maroon-colored Yes, cancel membership button. 2 Images Close

Cancel your Instacart membership on the web app

Follow these steps on your Windows PC, MacBook, or Chromebook to cancel your Instacart+ membership:

Log in to your Instacart account on your favorite web browser. Click the hamburger menu icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Click Your Instacart+ membership. You're taken to the membership settings. Scroll to the section titled Manage your membership. Click Cancel membership. Click Continue to cancel. Click the green continue to cancel text to confirm. A pop-up box appears asking if you're sure you want to cancel. Choose a reason for canceling (optional) and click the Yes, cancel membership button.

If you cancel within the first 15 days of a new membership subscription, Instacart refunds your payment, provided you didn't make any orders during that time. Otherwise, you won't get a refund, and your subscription runs until the end of the billing period.

You'll receive an email confirming your membership cancelation. Check your spam folder if you don't find it in your inbox. Meanwhile, if you wish to renew your membership, return to the page and purchase a monthly or yearly plan.

Cancel your Instacart membership or delete your account

While Instacart is a useful app for grocery shopping, you may want to delete it. The same goes for the Plus membership subscription, which may not be as valuable if you don't shop much. Whatever it is, follow the above steps. If you want to reverse a purchase, see our guide on canceling your Instacart order for a refund.