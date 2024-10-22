The first GoPro was released almost exactly 20 years ago, and since then, there have been surprisingly few challengers to the throne. DJI is now firmly part of the scene thanks to the (Osmo) Action series, and last year Insta360 joined the fray with its Ace and Ace Pro. It has been a year, and now Insta360 is releasing a second-generation Ace Pro and seemingly leaving behind the non-Pro variant. There are improvements, of course, but it certainly looks like Insta360 is listening to customers’ comments and criticisms to make the newer model better in all the ways that matter.

8K30fps recording

I-Log for advanced color grading

Price and availability

The previous generation launched with a pair of models: the Ace Pro for $450 and a less costly non-Pro variant at $380. Insta360 appears to be abandoning the two-model strategy in this generation and going forward with just the Pro 2. However, the price of the Pro 2 standard bundle is also lowering to $400, a mere $20 more than the original non-Pro variant. There are different ways to analyze this, but I think this is a win for almost everybody. Another bundle with an extra battery is available for an additional $20.

Insta360 is selling the Ace Pro 2 directly through its online store, but you can also order from most modern electronics and camera sellers like Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, and Adorama. As always, you’ll want to also order a fairly sizable high-speed microSD card because those high-res videos can fill a card quickly.

Specifications Brand Insta360 Sensor Size 1/1.3" Video Resolution 8K Photo Resolution 50MP Battery 180 minutes (1800mAh interchangeable) Connection Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 (BLE), USB-C 3.0 Size 71.9x52.2x38.0mm (2.8x2.1x1.5in) Weight 177.2g (6.3oz) Water Resistance Waterproof to 39ft (12m) Lens 157° FOV Storage MicroSD Microphones 3 (+ Bluetooth mic support) Stabilization FlowState and 360° Horizon Lock Touchscreen 2.5" Flip Touchscreen Expand

What’s good about the Insta360 Ace Pro 2?

The action camera designed for vloggers

Sports and vlogging have clearly emerged as the primary use cases for action cameras, which isn’t surprising since they both benefit from the small size, rugged design, and straightforward simplicity. While the Insta360 Ace cameras are perfectly suited for action sports, it always felt like the design and features were tilted toward vloggers, largely because the flip-up screen is a great tool for making sure you’re centered in the shot while pointing the lens at yourself — a feature first appearing in the Insta360 GO 3 .

GoPro and DJI both solve this need by adding small screens on the front next to the camera, but since they’re splitting that space equally, those screens are less than half the size of a full-width flip screen. Additionally, Insta360 increased the screen size from 2.3 inches on the original to 2.5 inches with the new model. It’s a small difference, but it helps a bit, especially on selfie sticks.

That’s one of many small-ish improvements on the spec sheet. Almost everything about the Ace Pro 2 is at least slightly upgraded compared to last year’s original Pro model. The waterproof sealing can now reach a depth of 12 meters (increased from 10m), the batteries are a bit larger at 1800mAh (up from 1650mAh) and should last about an extra 10–15 minutes, and even the max photo resolution climbed slightly to 50MP (up from 48MP).

Maximum framerate on 8K footage also saw a bump from 24fps to 30fps. While that might seem like another minor spec bump, it can be really important if you’re mixing footage from multiple cameras where 24fps isn’t always available. Believe it or not, a lot of smartphones wouldn’t shoot 24fps, choosing 30fps as a base rate instead. There was also a subtler improvement to 4K60, which now allows Active HDR recording.

I suppose it’s also a good time to point out that the Ace Pro 2 (and its predecessor) are still the only major action cameras supporting 8K recording. Whether you want to record in 8K is a different question, but it’s still an impressive achievement.

One place where the original Pro generally beat the competition was low-light performance. Visibility wasn’t necessarily great and there could still be plenty of noise, but it was considerably better than the current competition, the GoPro Hero 12 and DJI Action 4 . However, Ace Pro 2 takes a remarkable leap forward in poorly lit settings. In a side-by-side comparison, the Pro 2 still has detail and color range where the original Pro might not even keep up. Insta360 attributes this to a pair of custom chips designed for image processing and noise reduction.

Color grading isn’t necessarily a priority for most action camera users, but I’m very pleased to see Insta360 has created its own I-Log color profile and provides a cube LUT to go with it. It’s beyond the scope of this review to explain the value of a Log profile. Still, for anybody who’s willing to spend time color grading footage, a proper Log profile makes it possible to get more dynamic range, make fine adjustments to colors, and generally produce more professional-looking footage. Of course, for anybody who’s not interested in grading, there are still built-in looks provided by Leica that will give your footage a style straight out of the camera.

GoPro started offering its own Log profile (GP-Log) and conversion LUT with the launch of the 12 Black. However, DJI has been pushing its D-Log M profile rather than D-Log, and there’s no official conversion LUT or documentation, which has been disappointing to a lot of users.

What’s bad about the Insta360 Ace Pro 2?

Just put the good mount in the box, please