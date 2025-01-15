Summary Google is rolling out an insert button in the Gemini panel for Gmail for Android.

It will allow you to insert suggested replies directly into the reply window.

The insert button appears to be widely rolling out.

Google rolled out deep Gemini integration in Gmail for Android in August 2024, bringing AI search and reply suggestions. With the dedicated Gemini button in the Gmail app, you can ask the AI chatbot to summarize lengthy emails or draft possible replies. One drawback of Google’s implementation is that you must manually copy and paste the AI-generated text into the reply window. Google is now addressing this pain point by adding an insert button to the Gemini panel in Gmail.

The next time you summon Gemini and ask it to suggest a reply for an email, you’ll get an option to insert the generated text into the reply window directly (via @Gapps flags). The button is located in the same row as the like, dislike, and copy buttons. A similar Insert button is already available in the Gemini panel in Gmail on the web.

This seemingly small change will help you save a few unwanted taps and speed up the process of replying to emails using the chatbot when on mobile.

Using Gemini to draft and reply to emails is a great way to reduce the time spent on managing your inbox, and these small improvements will only make things better.

The only issue with Google's implementation is that when you tap the insert button, it will insert all suggested replies from Gemini into the compose box. So, you'll have to manually remove the unwanted reply suggestions and then modify the text you want to send. Ideally, it would have been great if you could select one of Gemini's suggested replies to insert into the reply window.

Gemini in Gmail will supercharge your inbox management

There are several ways you can use Gemini on an Android phone to boost your productivity. Using the chatbot to reply to emails is one of them. The best part is that as Google works to further deepen Gemini integration in Android, the experience will only get better.

The Insert button in the Gemini panel for Gmail on Android is live in the latest app update (v2025.01.05.715468168). If you don't see the button yet, try restarting your device or wait a few more days.