There's a reason that Google Docs has become popular since its release in 2006. It's free, accessible from any device, and does almost anything you could hope to do with a word processor. However, regardless of whether you're accessing Google's word processor from a Mac, PC, or from one of the best Chromebooks, some of its features are more difficult to figure out, including Google Docs' method for inserting text boxes into a document. For some reason, Google considers text boxes to be a type of drawing.

Like most Google producs, Google Docs has a simple UI with a lot of functionalty under the hood. There are a handful of Google Docs tips and tricks that everyone should know, but more advanced features like making text boxes tend to fall under most users' radar If you need to add a text box to your Google Docs document, but can't find it, keep reading to find out what to do.

How to add a text box to your Google Doc

Text boxes are only available in the desktop version of Google Docs. You can't add boxes on a smartphone or tablet unless you're in desktop mode. Here are the steps to insert a text box:

Go to the Google Docs page on your web broswer. Open or create a new doc. In the top menu bar, click Insert. Select Drawing. Select New. This opens the Drawing window. At the top of the window, select the text box option. Click inside the area below the menu bar to create a text box. Enter the text in the text box. Click and drag the corners of the text box to resize it according to your preferences. Click Save and Close.

The text box is inserted in the document at the point where the text cursor is located. By default, this text box has inline text wrapping. It's impossible to see how this text box will look in your document before you insert it. You may need to edit the text box's formatting after you create it.

How to format a text box in Google Docs

When you insert text boxes into Google Docs, it treats them like images. This means that resizing the text box stretches and skews it the same way it would an image of the text, which can lead to some less-than-optimal results.

To edit the text box's size, font, font size, alignment, or other style choices, select the text box and then click Edit.

If moving the text box around messes with the document's formatting, change the text wrapping of the text box. To accomplish this, select the text box and then choose a text wrapping option in the dialog box that opens.

Google Docs does more than just text boxes

The drawing window has more options available than simply creating and designing text boxes. If you're eager to learn more about what you can do with the drawings tool, check out our guide on how to create an illustration in Google Docs.