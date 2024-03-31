Summary Transsion's main focus is on emerging markets where it dominates phone sales, not North America.

That said, Transsion-owned Infinix is rumored to launch its gaming-centric mid-range phone, GT 20 Pro, in the US soon.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro supposedly features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and 45W fast charging support.

Even though Transsion managed to grow in the third quarter of 2023, as per a report from Canalys, it's not really on the radar for many consumers in North America. The company has been mainly targeting markets in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Transsion is a big deal in those markets, especially in Africa where it's outselling Samsung in phone sales, according to IDC. While it seems like the Chinese phone maker is focused mainly on emerging markets, there's a rumor going around that one of Transsion's brands might launch a gaming phone in the US soon.

Infinix is reportedly gearing up to introduce its new gaming-centric mid-range phone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro, in the US next month, as per Android Headlines. The device is already slated to make its debut in China and India in April. The phone has been popping up in all sorts of certifications, so it seems like it's about to hit the shelves soon.

A few days ago, the eagle-eyed folks at MySmartPrice caught sight of the GT 20 Pro popping up in listings on the FCC, Google Play Console, and NBTC databases. While Infinix hasn't confirmed this yet, these listings, alongside other leaks, hint at a broader release for Infinix's upcoming gaming smartphone, and it's shaping up to be another killer value-packed device.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro could be a bang-for-the-buck gaming smartphone

According to the FCC listing, it seems the Infinix GT 20 Pro will run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 chipset, which lines up with information from a Google Play Console listing. This fresh 4nm SoC sits a notch below MediaTek's top-tier chip, roughly on par with flagship processors from a few years back. While it might not be breaking benchmark records anymore, it packs plenty of power for gaming and everyday use.

As per the FCC listing, the new GT smartphone will boast 45W fast charging support. Plus, it looks like it'll offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The design schematics leaked through certification show a triple-rear camera setup on the back, which seems to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Play Console listing suggests a 1080 x 2436p display with a pixel density of 480ppi. Also, a TUV certification listing spilled the beans on a 4,900mAh battery unit for the device, which will probably be marketed as a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix has been in the smartphone game for a decade, gaining recognition for its mid-range models. Now, the company is aiming for the big leagues by diving into gaming phones. Its first attempt, the GT 10 Pro, wasn't exactly a flagship; it leaned more towards being a wallet-friendly gaming phone.

Transsion's growth last year seems tied to its focus on emerging markets, where demand remained robust compared to more developed ones. It'll be intriguing to see if Transsion can maintain this momentum if it decides to step into the US market.