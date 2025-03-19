Summary This Circle to Search glitch is harmless and amusing, and you can try it for yourself.

The bug allows screens to stack infinitely upon repeatedly accessing Circle to Search.

Despite this bug showing a lack of polish, it'll offer a fun distraction until Google resolves it.

Sure, Android can be buggy at times, but there isn't a single operating system out there that is free of bugs. While bugs and visual glitches are rarely something fun to deal with in our day-to-day lives, every once in a while, a glitch comes along that isn't detrimental but is actually amusing to toy around with, and today, we have one such bug to share with you. Originally posted on X (Twitter) by user Noah Cat, their video reveals that Circle to Search can glitch out when repeatedly calling up the function, looking a heck of a lot like an infinity mirror right on your phone's screen.

Get an eyeful of this Circle to Search glitch

It just keeps going and going

As you can see, if you pull up Circle to Search, you can then pull up your Recents/Overview screen with your recent task (Circle to Search) listed under a Google logo as an image of the Circle to Search screen. Pull up Circle to Search again, and you then enter your Recents screen. Now, there are two images from your Circle to Search screens. This is infinitely repeatable, and since the glitch is harmless, it's kind of fun to play around with, like a fidget toy built into your phone.

You can even try it out for yourself

You can see our own example of the bug below. It's incredibly easy to reproduce if you'd like to check it out for yourself. It appears to simply be a side effect of the design, seeing that Circle to Search is essentially taking a screenshot of your screen, and once you place that screenshot in the center of your screen with the Recents screen, taking another screenshot with Circle to Search gets real meta real quick. It's easiest to reproduce on Pixels, but Samsung users can also get in on the fun by recentering their Recents screen before pulling up Circle to Search. So far, it's unknown if Nothing phones are seeing similar.

Still, it's a little surprising the glitch/bug wasn't found in testing and removed before reaching production, and now that the feature is over a year old, the glitch still existing ain't the best look for Google. Ultimately, however amusing it is, this bug shows a lack of polish that Google should be much more keen to squash if it wishes to continue its upward sales trend using features like Circle to Search to help sell its devices. It's unlikely Samsung and Nothing, partners that offer Circle to Search, are amused with the lack of polish either.

It's not the end of the world

Thankfully, this glitch is harmless and somewhat amusing, so it's not like a fix needs to be rushed, which should mean anyone with Circle to Search on their phone can take the bug for a spin. At the very least, it'll serve as a fun distraction until Google gets around to fixing it.