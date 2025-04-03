Infimobile $7 $15 Save $8 This prepaid plan delivers unlimited talk, text, and data. You get 15GB of high-speed service, and reduced speeds after reaching that limit. For a limited time, you can score a month of service for just $7.50. $7 at Amazon

If you're looking for ways to save on your monthly phone bill, going with prepaid carriers might be a good option. Not only do you get the same great coverage as the big names like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, but usually the plans are much better, providing more for less. Infimobile is one such carrier, offering a range of different plans, with its unlimited talk, text, and data costing just $15 per month.

Of course, there are some restrictions, but for the most part it's a decent plan for a good price. Of course, things get even better thanks to this Amazon promotion, with the retailer offering a hefty discount on the plan, knocking half off for a limited time. That means you'll get a full month of Infimobile service for just $7.50 if you manage to snag this deal. So be quick or you'll miss it.

What's great about Infimobile?

Link Image

For the most part, you're getting a month of service for a great price here. This plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, although you will see slower speeds once you exceed 15GB of use.

While the service should be pretty good, it's important to make sure that you'll have coverage in your area before purchasing. This plan comes with a physical SIM card that you'll pop into your device, and from there you'll be good to go.

If this all works out, you can continue the service at a discounted price or just try something else. For the most part, plan prices are pretty good here, with the brand offering 12 months of service starting at just $60.

Again, there are a lot of choices when it comes to prepaid carriers, but this is one of the better promotions that we've seen in some time. Be sure to click the 50% off coupon before checking out and act quickly because supplies are limited.