Prepaid phone plans are the way to go if you're looking to save some money on wireless service. Not only do you often get the same service as what big carriers offer, but the best part is you aren't tied to the brand with a long-term contract. With that said, we're now seeing a steep discount from Infimobile, offering plans that come in at just $9/month.

This is thanks to a special discount being offered on Amazon that knocks 25% off. For a limited time, you can grab a full year of service, which includes unlimited talk and text, plus 15GB of data each month for just $113. Not bad for prepaid cellular service, and one of the lowest prices we've seen. So if you've been looking to get service for cheap, this deal's going to be just for you.

What's great about Infimobile?