Terry Cavanagh is an indie developer best known for his minimal arcade games, such as VVVVVV and Super Hexagon. Well, he just published a blog post that details a significant update for Super Hexagon on Android. You see, the game has been broken for those on Android 11 and 12 for a while now, and today's update addresses this problem while also bringing with it a bunch of new features. Not only has controller support been added to the game, but so has high framerate support (up to 144FPS), along with folding phone/tablet support, improved touch response times, and UI optimizations. It's a banger of an update, and it's available right now.

The trailer above is from 2012, but it still offers a quick glimpse of Super Hexagon's gameplay. As you can see, it's a minimal arcade game. The goal, to avoid the lines and shapes that are the same color as your triangle. You'll rotate the triangle by tapping on the corresponding sides of the screen, but as things progress, this grows more and more difficult as the dastardly shapes that can kill you encroach upon your position faster and faster. It's a simple yet challenging game, and it's still a hoot.

Sadly, like many Android games, Super Hexagon was broken on Android 11 and 12, with many believing the game was abandoned since it hadn't received any updates for ages. Thankfully Terry Cavanagh has revived his classic, and better yet, he's added a bunch of new features.

Game Updated with Android 11/12 Support

Lossless Game Music and new audio engine

New High Frame Rate rendering on devices with 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz displays

New support for Android Fold / Flip Phones and Tablets

Touch input response time optimisations

Android controller support including Razer Kishi

UI Updates and optimisations for wide range of aspect ratios

Of course, the standout change is the new Android 11 and 12 support, which means the game will now run on your Pixel phone, along with the majority of modern Android hardware. I can confirm the new high framerate support works well, hitting a stable 144FPS on my ROG 5. I can also confirm physical controllers work as expected. The game does indeed fit the entire screen of differing ratios (no more pillarboxing), where the 20.4:9 ratio of the ROG 5 displays the game in full. So if all of this sounds good to you, you can purchase the newly-updated Android version of Super Hexagon through the Play Store widget below for $2.99 (this is a premium release), and if you already own the title, simply update it.

