As Google looks to improve the user experience in the Play Store, it’s ensuring security and privacy remain top priorities. App developers don’t always make user consent requirements easy to understand, and Google seems intent on addressing this challenge. An update will now identify apps that have been independently verified as up to par in terms of privacy and security.

In an announcement posted on its Security Blog, Google stated that it will now be identifying secure, privacy-driven apps in the Play Store with a badge in the Data Safety section. The “Independent Security Review” badge is meant to provide you with validation that an app meets industry-wide security and privacy standards, as independently verified.

However, Google notes that this doesn’t necessarily mean that an app is not prone to vulnerabilities, such as hacking. Instead, it simply means that a developer has made privacy and security two of its main priorities for app users. To start, Google is hosting independent security validation banners on VPN app pages. These banners — which will be hosted on the pages of VPN apps that have been independently verified — are meant to start familiarizing users with the new changes. VPN apps notably handle sensitive information, which may be why Google is seemingly using them to get the word out.

The company has been proactive about making sure device users understand the risks of downloading certain apps. Downloading an APK from a third-party source, for example, will usually throw a warning from your device about the potential for malware. In October 2023, Google took it one step further with the introduction of new security measures to Play Protect. The safeguard is meant to protect an Android device from malware, assuming Google Play Services is installed. Thanks to the new update, you’ll be able to scan the code of an app before installing it to verify that it is free from malware. For the time being, the antivirus feature is limited to India, but it will be expanded in the coming months.

Whether you prefer to exclusively download apps from the Play Store or you seek out third-party APKs, it doesn’t hurt to have backup support from Google. It’s these types of updates and features that continue to keep Android devices safe from bad actors. After all, security and privacy shouldn’t be factors you need to sacrifice in order to enjoy your technology.