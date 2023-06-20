Screenshots are a super convenient way to remember something for later, or to share stuff with friends, but it's easy to take that kind of ubiquitous functionality for granted. Sometimes software doesn't want to play nicely, and along the way, we've seen plenty of creative workarounds for when screen captures aren't available. Now Google Chrome is taking steps to become more screenshot-friendly, as a new Canary flag enables screenshots even when browsing in Incognito mode.

Normally, when users take a screenshot in Incognito, they get a black screen full of nothing. However, as you can see in the video below, with this feature enabled you can successfully capture Incognito screens. Android expert Mishaal Rahman explains:

Techdows first spotted the change, which arrives following years-long debate on the Chromium bug tracker. The initial restrictions appear to have been put in place to protect against passive snooping and to maintain smooth UI design. With this new system in place, Incognito tab content still won't appear in a screen as you scroll through your recent apps (presumably intended as a privacy-preserving measure), but you are able to manually capture screens.

Give it a short for yourself by installing Chrome Canary and setting the Improved Incognito Screenshots flag, as the video demonstrates.