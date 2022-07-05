There are plenty of low-cost Android tablets out there, but they don't come much cheaper than Amazon's Fire tablets. The previous-gen Fire 7, released in 2019, is a very basic tablet, with a sub-HD display and microUSB charging. But it's plenty capable of light tasks like reading or simple games, and today, you can pick one up at a crazy low price: just 30 bucks.

Amazon released an updated Fire 7 just last month, but this price is for the 2019 model. It features a 600p display, a MediaTek 8163 chipset paired with a single gigabyte of RAM, and, annoyingly, outdated microUSB charging (the updated model has USB-C) — so it's not really a replacement for something more premium like a Galaxy Tab S8. Still, it's powerful enough to pull couch duty or entertain a young kid, and, again, it's going for thirty dollars. That's $20 under its already low $50 MSRP, and half the price of the new version.

Fire tablets run Fire OS, Amazon's customized fork of Android. Out of the box, you'll install apps from the Amazon Appstore, but it's possible to get the Google Play Store up and running with a little legwork.

Prime Day 2022 is coming up fast, and because this is officially an early Prime Day deal, you'll need a membership to get this price — but if you're not already a member, free trials count, too. Hit the link below to snap yours up before this deal ends on July 10.

