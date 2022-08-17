You will not find a cheaper Android tablet in the market than Amazon's Fire 7 (2022). Refreshed earlier this year, the 2022 model features a faster processor, more memory, and storage space. Despite these improvements, the tablet costs a measly $60. If that's still expensive, Amazon has discounted it by $15 to $45.

Apart from using the Fire tablet to read books on Kindle, you can use it to watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and more. That's not it; you can use the device to attend Zoom classes or video call your friends and family. Thanks to Alexa integration, you can ask the voice assistant to control your smart home devices or remotely control other Alexa devices.

Buy Amazon Fire 7 for $45

See at Amazon

For $45, you get the entry-level variant of the tablet with 16GB of storage. If you think that is not enough, grab the 32GB model with a similar $15 discount. So, instead of $80, you pay only $65 for it. These prices are for the lock screen ad-supported variants—the models without ads are not on sale.

The 7-inch IPS panel of the Fire 7 has a 1024-by-600 resolution and is surrounded by thick bezels. In our review, we found the tablet on the slower side, which given its low-end specs is not surprising. But if you want a tablet for some basic use, you can't go wrong with Amazon's offering. Unlike the best Android tablets out there, Amazon's Fire lineup of tablets run on Fire OS and don't have access to the Play Store. Out of the box, you'll have to install apps from the Amazon Appstore, but it's possible to get the Google Play Store up and running with a bit of legwork.