I’m a massive fan of the Motorola Razr+ (2024); Moto made several improvements to last year’s model, including a bigger external display and a beefed-up hinge. It's a fantastic flip phone, and I prefer it over the Galaxy Z Flip 6; it’s more stylish, too, and I enjoy using the outer display for apps without messing with Good Lock.

As much as I love the Moto Razr+ (2024), however, there are a few things I’d like to see included in next year’s phone. Here’s what would be on my wishlist for 2025.

Moto needs to find consistency

I’ve spoken extensively about Motorola’s software support woes. The company appears to fluctuate between too few years of promised support and painfully slow update cycles when support is offered. I won’t dredge up the same arguments again because I’m actually a fan of Motorola’s hardware. However, I’d like the company to be consistent with the Moto Razr+ (2025).

I’m not asking Motorola to match the seven years of software support we see from Samsung and Google; I’m OK with four or five years of promised Android upgrades, but I would like Motorola to release updates monthly or bi-monthly and stick to it.

It also would be appreciated if Moto released Android version upgrades within 12 months of every other Android OEM. I’m tired of getting an Android 14 update a couple of months from everyone else getting an Android 15 upgrade.

4 I’d like a higher IP rating

Better peace of mind against the elements

An IPX8 rating was a good start for the Moto Razr+ (2024). It meant I could take my flip phone out in the rain and even splash water on it without fear of it melting down. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 did one-up the Moto Razr+ for 2024 with its IP48 rating, though. It’s not a huge difference, but I would like to see the Razr+ (2025) have a dust resistance rating.

An IP48 rating adds peace of mind, and it would make me trust that the hinge on my $1,000 smartphone will keep functioning even if I carry it around in my pocket. My wife can attest that my pockets are a lint museum, and I always worry that fine particles will make their way into my Moto Razr+. If I’m wishing for items on next year’s model, a better IP rating makes the list.

3 All the flagship power I could want

Hopefully, Moto opts for the big-boy

I’m not usually impressed by the iterative improvements made to chipsets year after year. I barely use the power the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 affords, so a 10% or 15% performance increase doesn’t move the needle. I feel this year might be another story with the Snapdragon 8 Elite; if Qualcomm delivers on its promises, which early OnePlus 13 benchmarks suggest, 2025 could be an exciting year.

App developers still have to get on board by releasing desktop-quality programs for mobile platforms, and we’re still a long way from ray tracing being fully adopted by game developers, but a Snapdragon 8 Elite and Smart Connect in the Moto Razr+ (2025) could be incredible. Smart Connect (formerly Ready For) is already a powerful tool, and I’d love to see what we can do with it with the extra horsepower available.

2 Eco-leather needs an upgrade

Mine isn’t doing well

I don’t want this to devolve into petty gripe territory, but I want Motorola to use a better eco-leather material on the Moto Razr+ (2025). My 2023 model is still in fantastic shape, and the bright red coloring looked and felt great in the hand. You’d never know I used it extensively without a case. But something’s changed with this year’s model.

Perhaps it’s just the Hot Pink variant, but the eco-leather back on my Razr+ (2024) looks worse for wear. The material feels and looks faded, and every piece of dust and lint sticks to it. It’s a minor critique, but I’m a big believer in smaller quality-of-life improvements adding up to significant changes in how phones are perceived. I’d love to see Motorola return to the older eco-leather material for the Razr+ (2025).

1 A return for the ultrawide lens

I’d like to see Moto backtrack

Motorola isn’t the first company to sacrifice an ultrawide lens for a 2x optical zoom in dual camera setups. Many prefer a 2x optical zoom because of how it improves portrait imagery; the zoom adds depth to the image and allows you to center your subject without losing detail, especially when your subject is closer. I understand the advantages and the arguments in favor, but I prefer an ultrawide lens.

I enjoy capturing more of an image, and an ultrawide lens is helpful for group photos and getting more background context for your images. I hate fighting to fit everything into the frame, and an ultrawide lens gives me plenty of canvas to work with. It comes down to personal preference, but I enjoy the added versatility of an ultrawide sensor over the narrow utility of a 2x optical zoom.

It should be fantastic no matter what

I don’t have any significant complaints about the Moto Razr+ this year. It's one of the best Motorola phones released, and it’s the best flip phone you can buy in the US. It makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 seem like it was designed a decade ago. I love the larger external display, and I’m thankful Moto finally gave us a proper always-on display.

It’s healthy to dream, though, and I think if Moto added a few of these suggestions, it would make the Razr+ (2025) even better. Either way, I look forward to another excellent device next year — let’s just hope Moto offers Hot Pink again.