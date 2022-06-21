Read update News Post Update

Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.

The problem is that unlike many of the our favorite password managers, Google's Password Manager lacks a native app, and it acts more as an autofill service. You need to dive deep into the settings menu of your Android phone to access your saved login credentials. Google's latest update is about to make dealing with your passwords a whole lot easier.

With the June 2022 Google Play system update (via 9to5Google), the big G has added the ability to add the Password Manager shortcut on the home screen of your Android phone or tablet. This will make it easier to directly jump to the list of saved login credentials in the password manager for quick access — the current process of accessing your stored passwords in Google Chrome is a bit of a chore. The option to create a shortcut is being rolled out as a part of the Google Play Services v22.18 update.

While the Google has been thoughtful about its lastest Password Manager update, it has not been executed in the best possible way. Adding the shortcut is cumbersome, and there's no way to have it appear in the app drawer instead of the home screen. Additionally, like other password managers, the company should have added a biometric verification process when the password manager is opened. Right now, that only happens when you try to view any of the stored login credentials.