Nothing is more annoying than streaming a video, joining a call, or browsing the web, only to be met with endless buffering and lag. We’ve all been there: you’re ready to binge your favorite show or hop on a Zoom call, and the Wi-Fi slows to a crawl. Poor Wi-Fi connectivity can make the fastest phones feel sluggish, no matter how powerful the hardware is. However, the Wi-Fi router isn’t always the issue. I ran into this problem last week and decided to dig deep to find solutions. I soon realized you don’t need complicated tech fixes or new equipment. There’s a lot you can do from your phone. Here’s what I found and how you can speed up your Wi-Fi.

Reconnect and go

Sometimes, the simplest solution is the most effective