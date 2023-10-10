Source: Ring Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 $150 $250 Save $100 The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the best of the best at keeping you in the loop as to what is going on at your front door. You get it for $100 off, thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. $150 at Amazon

Doorbells have been a tried and true way of getting notified when someone requests your attention at home. But those devices are passive. This means that until the button is pressed, you have no idea if someone is there or not. Thankfully, Ring introduced us to its line of excellent video doorbells nearly a decade ago, and we can now keep tabs on what is happening at the front door at any time. With Prime Big Deal Days upon us, you can get an unparalleled look at your front door from nearly any angle for only $150 with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2.

Never miss a thing

Whether you're home or not, a video doorbell is an excellent way to keep you in the loop regarding what does or doesn't happen at your front door. Ring is a pioneer in the space, and the Video Doorbell Pro 2 is easily one of the best smart doorbell cameras you can buy.

Ring has packed this clever device with some truly impressive features to help you keep an eye on your front door. Aside from the crisp HD video, you get 3D motion detection, so you can be confident that any activity notifications at your door are accurate. However, should you have a visitor there to see you, once the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2's button is pressed, you'll be altered on your phone, or if you have any of the excellent Amazon Echo Show devices, you'll be able to have a video chat with the person on the other end.

A couple of the handy features of this particular model from Ring are the Pre-Roll Video Previews and camera views. Starting with Pre-Roll, the feature captures four seconds of video before motion is detected, so you'll know what was happening from the start. But it's the camera views that are available on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 that make any video captured really worthwhile. From the Head-to-Toe HD+ video, ensuring you get the entire picture of who's at your door, to the Bird's Eye Zones that use radar technology to show you the path your visitor took with an aerial view.

Amazon has loads of excellent smart home deals to go along with this savings opportunity during Prime Big Deal Days. So, once you've finished buying your Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 to secure your front door, be sure to check out the rest of the sales to get your home fully set for the future.