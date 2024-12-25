The password manager market is saturated with the likes of 1Password, LastPass, Dashlane, and more. However, Proton Pass stands tall due to its seamless integration with the Proton ecosystem, unlimited hide-my-email aliases, Dark Web monitoring, and more. However, you don't want to start from scratch when you switch to Proton Pass on the web or Android phone. If you use a Mac and primarily use iCloud Passwords on Safari, you can easily transfer your saved credentials to Proton Pass.

Why should you switch to Proton Pass?

Proton Pass is a part of Proton's growing ecosystem of apps and services. It supports end-to-end encryption and useful add-ons like hide-my-email aliases, 2FA, secure password sharing with anyone, dark web monitoring, passkeys support, auto-fill on Android and iOS, and more.

Cross-platform availability is a big reason for moving from iCloud Passwords to Proton Pass. Unlike your passwords from Safari, you can access your Proton Pass data on every platform and browser.

Migrate Safari passwords to Proton Pass

Importing passwords from Safari to Proton Pass doesn't require rocket science. You can export Safari credentials via the Passwords app on Mac and import them into your Proton Pass account.

Export passwords from Safari or the Passwords app

In the example below, we use the Passwords app, which is the default password manager on the latest macOS Sequoia. However, your saved passwords are in the Safari Settings if you have an older macOS build.

Open Launchpad and select Passwords. Alternatively, open Safari, select the same from the upper-left corner, and open Settings. Slide to Passwords and open the same app. Enter your Mac password to authenticate yourself. Glance over your Safari passwords. Select File at the top and click Export all Passwords to File. Select Export Passwords. Pick a location on your device, rename the password file, and click Save. Open Finder, locate the password file, and glance over the login details.

Import Safari passwords to Proton Pass

After exporting the CSV file from Safari or the Passwords app, you'll import the CSV file into Proton Pass. The company offers a Proton Pass app on all platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iPhone. Since we are talking about Safari, I use Proton Pass for Mac as an example.

Download Proton Pass for Mac from the company's website. Open Proton Pass and sign in with your account details. Select Import passwords. Select one of your existing password managers from the following menu. Select Safari. Choose an existing file or drag it. Find and select your file and click Open. Select Import. Select a vault where you want to save your Safari passwords. Click Confirm. Your Safari passwords appear under the Proton vault in Proton Pass.

Proton imports your 2FA codes from the existing entries. For example, I set up 2FA on Instagram in iCloud Passwords, and Proton imported the 2FA token with TOTP.

Enable biometrics for Proton Pass on Mac

By default, Proton Pass asks for an account password when you want to authenticate yourself. However, it isn't convenient. Here's how to turn on biometrics on Proton Pass for Mac.

Launch Proton Pass on Mac. Select the settings gear in the bottom corner and open Security. Click the radio button beside Biometrics. Enter your Proton account password for authentication. By default, Proton Pass auto locks after 10 minutes. You can change the frequency to 1 minute, 2 minutes, 5 minutes, or 1 hour.

You can protect Proton Pass with an extra password.

Create and use aliases

After moving away from Safari or iCloud Password, you lose access to Hide My Email functionality, which allows you to create temporary fake email addresses for different purposes. However, as a part of your Proton subscription, Proton Pass lets you create unlimited email aliases to hide your primary email address from sketchy web providers and apps. Here's how to create one in Proton Pass on Mac.

Open Proton Pass on Mac. Click + in the upper-right corner and select Alias. Give it a relevant title to remember its purpose. Glance over your email ID, and enter a note if you prefer. Select Create alias. You can copy the alias address and use it on the web. By default, it forwards all incoming emails to your Proton mail.

The alias management features are not available on Proton Pass for Mac.

Set up Proton Pass on your favorite browser

In addition to its apps, Proton Pass has web extensions for major browsers like Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Safari. There is a feature-rich web app as well. Let's set it up on Safari.

Open the Mac App Store and search for Proton Pass. Download it. Activate Proton Pass in Safari. Launch Safari and go to Settings (refer to the steps above). Slide to Extensions and click the checkmark beside Proton Pass. Connect your Proton account. Sign in with your account details. After successful authentication, access your Proton Pass details from the upper-right corner.

Similarly, you can set up Proton Pass on other browsers. After that, we recommend setting up Proton Pass on iPhone and Android and setting it to the default service for autofill.

Secure your digital life with Proton

You've successfully moved your passwords from Safari to Proton Pass. It isn't only about moving data from one service to another. You are upgrading your entire password management experience. Now, you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with enhanced security and cross-platform accessibility. If you no longer plan to use Safari, delete your passwords from it. If Proton Pass isn't your cup of tea, explore other capable password managers from our dedicated list.