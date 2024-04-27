Yes, time for another Android Police podcast clipshow and this one's all about Apple. Settle down, we're talking about how its iMessage platform has been made to conform with Android users one way or another. We'll cover the RCS adoption saga and then follow up with the federal antitrust suit Apple faces which is entailed in part by iMessage user capture. We'll see you on the other side with a fresh show next week.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "5," "6," "7," "18," and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0