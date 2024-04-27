Yes, time for another Android Police podcast clipshow and this one's all about Apple. Settle down, we're talking about how its iMessage platform has been made to conform with Android users one way or another. We'll cover the RCS adoption saga and then follow up with the federal antitrust suit Apple faces which is entailed in part by iMessage user capture. We'll see you on the other side with a fresh show next week.
- Apple is adding RCS support to the iPhone next year
- Why Apple finally decided to adopt RCS on iPhone
- Google turns up the spice by bragging that RCS is coming to iPhones this fall
- Beeper Mini is the iMessage client Android's been waiting for
- RIP Beeper Mini: iMessage on Android app removed from the Play Store
- Apple's war on Beeper may be catching users in the banhammer crossfire
- Beeper pulls the plug on iMessage in response to Apple banning users
- Beeper Mini’s saga continues with possible FCC investigation
- Beeper is back on Android, but it's missing one major feature
- US launches iPhone monopoly lawsuit over Apple's iMessage exclusivity and other tactics
- Apple was bound to be sued for its monopoly. Beeper's CEO explains why
- 6 ways the Apple monopoly case could affect Android
- Beeper has a new owner, and its app is leaving beta
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "5," "6," "7," "18," and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0