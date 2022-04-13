Video streaming services can get expensive, especially if you pay for more than one, but some free options are out there. In addition to Prime Video, Amazon also has IMDb TV, a free-of-charge, ad-supported streaming service that first arrived in 2019. Not only does it have a library of legacy shows and movies, but it even has original programming of its very own. No matter how good the content's been, Amazon has struggled to decide on a name for its platform. For the second time in three years, the service is rebranding to advertise its services better.

IMDb TV is now called Amazon Freevee (via Hollywood Reporter), and it aims to inform users that it's a "free" platform while separating itself from the mainline IMDb website. While you could argue there wasn't anything wrong with its most recent name — aside from it not rolling off the tongue all too well — it's clear Amazon disagrees.

This rebrand, according to Amazon, also comes with massive expansion plans. The platform is looking to grow its roster of original programming by up to 70% this year, with orders already in place for both shows and movies. So don't worry — it might have an uglier name now, but at least it'll have more content to make up for it.

The rebrand arrives on April 27th, so you still have a few weeks to say goodbye before the new name takes over.

The best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps for your Android phone

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author