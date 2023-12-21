Imagine with Meta AI is an AI-powered image generation tool trained on public images uploaded to Facebook and Instagram. It's free to use and leverages the Emu AI tool previously exclusive to Instagram, Whatsapp, and Messenger. The images it creates can be indistinguishable from those taken with the best camera phones, but you must understand its limitations to create realistic-looking results.

We walk you through Imagine with Meta AI, including how to access it, generate images, and avoid problems. Imagine might be late to the AI-image generation party, but if you're concerned about identifying AI images created with the tool, follow our guide on how to spot AI-generated images.

How Imagine with Meta AI generates images

Imagine with Meta AI is a standalone tool powered by Meta's Emu AI model. This model is used in the AI tools found in WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram (exclusive to the US), which let you create stickers with text prompts, apply effects to images, and ask questions.

The Emu AI model powers the sticker generation and image editing features and forms the backbone of Imagine with Meta AI. While this tool was available exclusively in Meta's chat apps, you can now access it as a standalone web app to create images. It has less functionality than the image tools found in Meta's messaging apps, but it can create images from a simple text prompt.

The Emu AI model is trained on public Facebook and Instagram posts but not private images shared with family or friends or those containing a heavy preponderance of personal information. While the 1.1 billion images the tool is trained on seems like a lot, over 95 million new photos and videos are posted to Instagram daily, making this training pool a small subset of the images available.

Other websites owned by Meta, like LinkedIn, are not used by Emu due to the increased amount of publicly available personal information. Meta doesn't use your personal details to generate images.

While Meta doesn't explicitly prevent you from using images created by Imagine with Meta AI for commercial use, we recommend using them for personal use only.

How to access and use Imagine with Meta AI

You can access Imagine with Meta AI by going to imagine.meta.com. You'll need a Meta account to use the tool and be based in the US (or use a VPN to change your location). You can use the website on a mobile or desktop browser.

When logged in, type a prompt into the text box and click Generate. After a few seconds, Imagine creates four images based on your prompts. Tap the Generate button again to create a different selection of images from the same prompt.

When you're happy with your result, tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the image. This opens a window to download a watermarked 1280 x 1280 copy of the image. You can't download the images as a group. You must select them separately.

How to get the most out of Imagine with Meta AI

As far as AI-image generation tools go, Imagine with Meta AI is basic. Tools like Bing Image Creator have more functionality. Still, you can create great images if you know Imagine's limitations.

Be as descriptive as possible

This is a good rule for any AI-generation tool. It's essential to remember it when using Imagine with meta AI. Here's an example of what Imagine creates with an increasingly detailed prompt.

The tool struggles when prompts are complicated or when text or real entities are introduced. For example, here's the result when giving the prompt "A logo that combines the Microsoft logo with elements of the fishing industry. The logo must only use three colors."

Close

Avoid creating images with text

As you can see in the above example, Imagine with Meta AI doesn't handle text well. Don't prompt Imagine to create words. They won't turn out right.

Create unlimited images for free

Imagine with Meta AI may be simple, but it is free to use. You can generate as many images as you want. There are no limits on how many you can create. Considering Imagine's simplistic tools, tweaking your prompts multiple times to get what you want is often necessary.

Be aware of invisible watermarking

Images downloaded from Imagine display a small watermark in the lower-left corner of the image, showing they were created with the Imagine with Meta AI tool.

While this watermark can be photoshopped out, Meta is working on invisible watermarking that will make generated images resistant to further editing like cropping or screenshots. This tool will make it easier to identify images created with this tool.

Avoid breaking Meta's guidelines

Imagine with Meta AI doesn't let you generate images that break the company's community standards. This includes images of violent, derogatory, or illegal actions. Attempting to generate an image that breaks these standards results in an error message instead of images.

Generate AI art in seconds

While Imagine with Meta AI might not be as feature-rich as other AI-image generation tools, it's accessible, making it easy for anyone to create images for inspiration, social media, or fun.

If you're interested in the applications of AI beyond image generation, explore Bard, Google's answer to ChatGPT.