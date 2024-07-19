I'm not shy about the fact I love small phones. The problem is that very few manufacturers make them, at least for the US market. For a time, Asus was leading the path with the Zenfone but has since turned tail, chasing the mainstream with a behemoth. This has left me with very few options in the market to choose from, which is precisely why I've recently backed a Kickstarter for a device that's described as "the Smallest 5G Smartphone," otherwise known as the Jelly Max, courtesy of Unihertz. And trust me, I am not a fan of paying for things in advance whatsoever and rarely crowd support anything, but now that it is clear the mainstream manufacturers have no interest in smartphones that are small in size, I'm jumping at an opportunity to get one since I'm basically out of options.

What the Jelly Max is all about

A small form factor, baby!

Source: Unihertz

Can small be the new large, please? The Jelly Max Kickstarter boasts the smartphone brings a 5-inch screen, and I'm very much into it. Honestly, when was the last time you remember using a screen that small? For me, it was the Nexus 5 ten years ago, so it's been a while. Beyond the small screen, you can expect the features of a budget phone, as the Jelly Max can be backed on Kickstarter for around $260, which is pretty cheap. The good news is that this is the tenth Kickstarter by Unihertz, so it knows what it's doing, alleviating some of the worry that comes with funding Kickstarter projects.

Those who back the project can expect the phone to ship on Android 14, running on a Dimensity 7300, with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, powered by a 66w fast-charging 4000mAh battery (for reference, the older Jelly Star only offered 2000mAh). The beauty is that this battery is actually large for the phone's size, thanks to the small screen and power-efficient 4nm chip, so a full day of use is expected at minimum, with fast charging that allows you to top up to 90% in 20 minutes, which feels a little superfluous with such a large battery, but I'll definitely take advantage since the feature is there.

Source: Unihertz

The Jelly Max also promises a 100MP main camera and multiple SIMs, which surely rounds out the device, and best of all, the sucker supports 5G networks. But to be honest here, when purchasing a budget phone, I can't say cameras or the nanometers of chips make up a large part of my decision-making. I'm here for the uniquely small screen that has since died out in the mainstream, and I will be perfectly happy with the device as long as it opens my banking apps, Uber, and Gmail. Of course, the phone is capable of doing much more, leaving plenty of room for getting tasks done on the fly when it counts.

I don't need a lot from my smartphones

Which is why I feel the Jelly Max is perfect for me

Source: Unihertz

When it comes to small phones, I pursue them in the hopes of putting less emphasis on my smartphone in my daily life. I don't want to spend hours doomscrolling on a large-screen phone; I want a tool that does its job and stays out of my way. Sure, this should mean any budget Android phone could suit me, but again, I'm on the hunt for a small screen, and frankly, Jelly Max's modus operandi offering affordable tiny phones that still pack modern conveniences tickles my fancy indeed.

Source: Unihertz

I like the idea of the rounded plastic back of the phone; it looks easy to hold, unlike the heavier gaming phones that currently make up my smartphone stable. I also like the idea of using a low-power chip coupled with a bunch of RAM. No, I probably won't be gaming on the Jelly Max, but I already have plenty of dedicated devices for that that blow every Android phone out of the water. More or less, I want a tool that gets the job done while lasting me all day as it stays out of my way, and the Jelly Max is the first time in a long time that I'm actually excitedly waiting for a smartphone delivery.

You see, my goal is to use devices that excel at what they do. This used to be easier when I was younger and most products leaned in this direction, but nowadays, everything has to do it all, which only ever results in doing most things mediocrely. I'm raring to get back to the old days where a phone is a phone, a gaming device is a gaming device, and a TV is a TV. I'm lucky enough to be in a position where I don't actually need my phone to do everything, which is why I understand the Jelly Phone won't appeal to everyone. But hey, if you're like me, sick of how often you use your smartphone wasting time on inconsequential internet ramblings, then perhaps you too could use the Jelly Max to cut down on unnecessary activities while still being able to accomplish necessary tasks on the go, like ordering an Uber.