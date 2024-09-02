I remember being excited about the Google Pixel 6 release. I saw the company move away from flagship specs after the Pixel 4 and watched as Google transitioned to the awkward Pixel 5. But the next Pixel promised to be different. It was powered by Google’s Tensor and showcased a new design with upgraded hardware — it appeared that the Pixel was back.
Unfortunately, the launch was a disaster, marred by an exquisite mix of hardware and software faults. Many of the issues were ultimately blamed on Android 12, but it tainted the Pixel 6, giving the phone an air of unreliability from the start. I’m glad Google isn’t making the same mistake again; I’m OK waiting for Android 15 on the Pixel 9 if it means I get a better experience.
Past is prologue
Pixel 6 growing pains
The Google Pixel 6 was the first phone I considered throwing against a wall. Its fingerprint sensor worked 50% of the time, and I might be generous with that number. It also had various modem issues, with software updates routinely breaking Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Program glitches meant I had to restart several times a day, and then there were the battery drains and overheating issues.
Google corrected the errors patch by patch, and the Pixel 6 became a solid device for the money. Still, the damage was already done — all because underbaked software caused significant problems during release.
Google, take your time
Let the Pixel 9 breathe
I’m enjoying my Google Pixel 9 Pro XL; I love how it runs, and I’ve had none of the problems I've experienced with previous Pixels. It doesn’t overheat, I get excellent battery life, and the display is brilliant. Moreover, I’m not alone — the Pixel 9 series was well-received this year, giving Google a long runway of positive coverage. Few seem worried about the lack of Android 15 and are instead focused on what the phone offers now.
I want Google to wait until it's completely ready to launch Android 15. This seems like a simple idea, but companies (especially Google) aren’t always guided by common sense. OnePlus broke the OnePlus 9 with OxygenOS 12, and I hated the first version of One UI on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. I hope we don’t suffer a similar fate when Android 15 comes to the Pixel 9.
Upgrades mean less
I’m not waiting for anything
I’m comfortable waiting for Android 15 because I don’t feel excited about any new features. I’ll avoid the cliché of complaining about boring Android releases, and I’m sure there are plenty of new items and under-the-hood improvements. However, none of them moved the needle for me, and I’m content spending my time on software I know works with Android 14.
Google has also done an excellent job bringing new AI functions and features to Android 14. I already have Pixel Studio, Gemini Live, and Circle to Search running on my Pixel 9 Pro XL, so I’m not hitting refresh every few minutes, hoping Android 15 drops.
If Google were to flash fancy items at its Made by Google event only to make us wait months to play with them, I’d have an issue, but I already have the toys I was looking forward to. Even if you’re on older hardware, Gemini Live is rolling out on phones as far back as the earlier maligned Pixel 6, and it works well on my Pixel 8 Pro.
It’s for the best
I don’t think Google’s held back Android 15 artificially. I’m betting the company wanted to release the Pixel 9 series earlier, and that caused a shift in the timeline, making it seem like Android 15 is late. Whatever the reason, I’m happy to wait; let the company have time to make sure it runs well on multiple generations of Pixel devices. If nothing else, I’ll know my Wi-Fi will still work when it’s released.
