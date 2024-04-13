From time to time, I enjoy gushing about the products I like. It's a refreshing feeling when I spend most of my days complaining about this and that, to finally be excited about a quality device that doesn't manage to disappoint a chronic cynic like me. Ask anyone, I'm big into music and love sharing my finds, but so far, Spotify (my streaming app of choice) still doesn't offer HD audio. Sure, there are other streaming services that do, but having recently started collecting vinyl last year, I was still missing the old days when I had a gigantic digital library I managed, having built it over decades from my physical CD collection. While most of those files are long gone, I've since built up a solid library of FLACs from the vinyl I've bought on Bandcamp. Clearly, I needed a dedicated player to do this audio justice, and that's where Sony's NW-A306 Walkman comes in.

Android DAPs are dope

Especially the Sony NW-A306 Walkman

Working within the field of Android coverage, I was very aware of how digital audio players (known as a DAP) have been growing in popularity, because many run Android. And the Sony NW-A306 Walkman is one such device, and unlike many DAPs, it's fairly affordable to boot at $350. So how could I, an Android fan from the very first device, miss out on this growing DAP scene powered by Android? Well, I couldn't, and so I ran to Amazon to pick up the NW-A306, a memory card, and some worthy in-ear monitors (otherwise known as IEMs) to restart my musical journey building a gigantic local digital library completely under my control, this time powered by an HD audio device none of my phones can match (not without a third party DAC to plug in), much like how I used my iPods back in the day. I concede it's a journey powered by nostalgia, but I'm writing about the experience to share with you because it was worth it. Going back to a dedicated audio device for my tunes just feels right.

That's not to say the Sony NW-A306 is a perfect device because it isn't, but it sure gets the job done with little hassle. Plus, there's nothing like the feeling of carrying around a Walkman like it's still the 80s. Sony even acknowledges our nostalgia with the device's screensaver, a video of an audio tape playing on the screen, complete with the name of the band and song on the tape's label. It's a cute addition that sealed the deal for me: a Walkman that recognizes its past while still living in the present, tackling our HD audio needs.

Close

What's really great about the NW-A306 is the fact that it runs Android, complete with access to the Play Store. And guess what? The Play Store is filled with HD audio players, including apps like Poweramp. While you'll lose out on access to the tape-deck screensaver that is tied to Sony's default audio player, with apps like Poweramp, you can gain access to EQ settings that drill down to specific IEMs and headphones. I kid you not when I say the Linsoul 7HZ Timeless AE IEMs I purchased had multiple EQ settings within Poweramp that are specifically tuned to their abilities (something similar to Wavelet). Turn on Sony's ClearAudio+ playback before turning on Poweramp's specific EQ settings, and by gosh, the sound is pretty magical. Perhaps because this is my first experience with HD audio and a worthwhile pair of IEMs, I'm overly excited, but truly, I hear sounds in my favorite tracks I simply wasn't picking up on my phone or desktop with a premium pair of Grado cans.

Nothing is perfect

But there's still a lot to like

Of course, having done my research before taking the plunge, there's a definite pitfall to watch out for with the NW-A306. Sony, for some incredibly strange reason, limited the volume level in every country but Japan (well, not so strange, there are laws about volume levels in countries that feel they have to treat consumers like children). I haven't found this to be an issue powering my particular IEMs, but if you have a pair of headphones that require a lot of power to push high volumes, you may find Sony's hobbling of volume level irritating. Of course, you could track down the Japanese version of the DAP on eBay or Amazon if you truly think you'll need to have full power on the device. Still, if Sony cared to give everyone the full experience, it would allow us to unlock the bootloader so we could remove the volume cap on our own without Sony having to worry about breaking any laws. I won't hold my breath.

Despite the limited volume level, I'd say the NW-A306 sounds superb. Of course, a good pair of headphones helps, but if you're buying a DAP, you'll likely want to pair it with headphones that can pull their weight.

At the end of the day, I'm really pleased with Sony's NW-A306 Walkman. It's the perfect entry point to DAPs, made by a company that has been manufacturing portable audio devices for longer than you've likely been alive. From reel-to-reels to record players, to tape decks, to CD players, to Mini Disks, to MP3 players, Sony has been at it for a long time, and I have to say this shines bright when using the NW-A306. It feels like an audio device worthy of the Walkman name. There's very much something to be said about dedicated devices that do one job well; I wish I saw more of it in the Android market; more companies need to follow Sony's lead in this regard.