AirPods — specifically the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 — have become a wildly-popular pair of great, truly-wireless earbuds, and other companies are noticing. Rumors are swirling about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, which will have stems matching those of the AirPods. The company accidentally confirmed as much in its diagnostics app.

Tech companies are always copying each other. Apple was clearly inspired by a few Android features, based on what it showed of iOS 18 at WWDC earlier this month. This time, it's Samsung copying the AirPods design, and that's a good thing. Having a stem makes a lot of sense on wireless earbuds, even if they look a little funny.

A stem is better for comfort

It's easier to reposition the buds and find a good fit

A stem is preferred by many for comfort. There's a reason AirPods are so popular, and the same can be said about EarPods before them. Of course, based on your ear canal shape and other factors, what's comfortable varies from person to person. After trying many earbuds over the years, I've noticed a trend: the ones I find most comfortable have something to keep the headphones secure in your ear.

The Powerbeats Pro are my go-to earbuds for working out thanks to massive ear hooks that won't let the earbuds move at all, even during intense training. I also like the fit of the AirPods Pro 2 due to their stems, and the same can be said about the Nothing Ear 2 for the same reason. Others I've tried without a stem or something else for security, like the Beats Solo Buds and the Beats Studio Buds+, don't fit nearly as well.

Regardless of whether you prefer earbuds with a stem, there's an advantage that affects everyone. The stem gives you something to use for adjusting the fit of your earbuds without pushing them inward. Nothing is worse than trying to make your earbuds fit correctly and accidentally pushing too hard on your eardrum.

Microphone placement is superior

It'll be closer to your mouth, and it's really as simple as that

If you use earbuds for phone or video calls, you'll appreciate the increased quality that comes with using a stem. The microphone placement is physically closer to your mouth, and won't be obstructed at all by your outer ear. It'll pick up on voices more easily as a result, creating both a louder and clearer sound.

Some truly-wireless earbuds have microphones that sound awful in comparison to wired ones from a decade ago. The reason? It's because wired earbuds have a microphone closer to your mouth. TWS earbuds still won't beat wired headphones, but the stems on the Galaxy Buds 3 should still make for a clearer sound.

Easier controls, hopefully

Samsung clearly has work to do in this area

Samsung is rumored to overhaul the Galaxy Buds controls, and it seems all but confirmed that touch controls will be replaced with something better. That's a good thing, because current Galaxy Buds users find them finicky and unreliable.

Leveraging the new stem, Samsung is poised to add pinch controls to the Galaxy Buds 3. A quick press of the stem could handle play/pause, a double-press could skip, and a triple-press could go back.

If the company took notes from Apple, it could blend pinch and touch controls, allowing users to change the volume with a swipe up or down. Overall, this would be a better user experience than what people currently get with the Galaxy Buds.

Copying isn't always bad

Being different for the sake of being different isn't a good approach

Apple did something right when it designed the AirPods, otherwise, they wouldn't be as popular as they are. The earbuds' stems seem to be a big reason why, because they're also why people love using the Nothing Ear lineup. I'd rather Samsung make the Galaxy Buds 3 better by learning from the market, rather than be stubborn with an original design. All the best wireless earbuds learn from each other, anyway.