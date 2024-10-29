The OnePlus 12R is the more affordable version of the OnePlus 12, yet offers high-end performance for a lower price. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 5,500mAh battery, and 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED panel make it a top choice among midrange phones. This phone combines the best features of the OnePlus 11 and some upgrades from the OnePlus 12.

I've used the OnePlus 12R for a while. It has a few downsides, like the lack of AI features, the lackluster IP rating, and the absence of wireless charging. The OnePlus 13, which succeeds the OnePlus 12, will see a global release in the next few months. It may even spill into early 2025. With the launch looming close, there are a few things I hope the company fixes with the OnePlus 13.

2:43 Read our review OnePlus 12R: A real flagship killer for $500 A phone that packs all the power you need for the price you want to pay

6 Wireless charging and battery life on the OnePlus 13

We expect fast wireless charging from the flagship device

It's no secret that the OnePlus 12R is a battery champ thanks to its hulking 5,500mAh battery. I get a day and a half of battery life after heavy usage. The phone charges within 30 minutes, thanks to the SuperVOOC technology. However, the OnePlus 12R sacrifices wireless charging for a super-fast charging experience. Its bigger and pricier sibling, the OnePlus 12, features wireless charging and a slightly smaller 5,400mAh battery.

The OnePlus 13 will support wireless charging and feature a larger battery than its predecessors. However, we don't know if that translates into longer battery life since the OnePlus 13 will sport the power-hungry Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. That's a high priority for someone who's used to the excellent battery life on the OnePlus 12R.

5 IP rating for water and dust resistance

A long-overdue upgrade in durability for the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 12R has an IP64 rating, meaning it's protected against dust and can handle water splashes. However, it lags behind the competition, where the latest Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones sport an IP68/69 rating.

An IP68 certification indicates that it's impervious to dust and can be submerged in fresh water up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. An IP69-rated phone can survive high-pressure and high-temperature liquids. An IP68 or 69 rating for the OnePlus 13 is long overdue and will offer stiff competition to rival major smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and Google.

4 A more secure fingerprint scanner

An ultrasonic scanner will be a reliable choice for the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 12R has an optical fingerprint scanner, which feels laggy and doesn't work if there's dust, moisture, or oil on your finger. Meanwhile, an ultrasonic scanner works even when your fingers are dirty or moist. It also works in low-light conditions. Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners are faster and more secure than their optical counterparts. The Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24 sport ultrasonic fingerprint scanners. We expect the OnePlus 13 to switch to a more reliable phone unlocking experience.

Get the most bang for your buck

After Google offered seven years of software support and security patches with the Pixel 8, Samsung followed suit with the Galaxy S24. However, OnePlus disappointed us by providing a four-year security update policy and three years of Android OS updates on the OnePlus 12R. OnePlus president and COO Kinder Liu revealed in an interview with Tom's Guide that it offers fewer updates due to hardware limitations. Longer software support will benefit customers as long as the phone functions. As smartphones get more expensive, it only makes sense that users may want to hold on to them for longer.

2 AI features on the OnePlus 13

AI integration will supercharge the flagship experience

Smartphone manufacturers are experimenting with AI to improve the user experience, as is evident with Google Gemini, Galaxy AI, and Apple Intelligence. OnePlus has been lagging in the AI space. Reports suggest the OnePlus 13 will ship with OxygenOS 15 powered by Android 15. We hope to see Google's AI tools implemented with the upcoming flagship for a better experience.

1 Value for money

Will we see an unjustified price hike on the OnePlus 13?

The OnePlus 12R offers numerous flagship-level features at a starting price of $500. It has an impressive battery, vibrant display, and other specs usually seen on pricier phones. It won't make sense to shell out more money for the OnePlus 13 if it's only an iterative upgrade of its predecessor.

Rumors suggest that the Snapdragon Elite processor that powers the phone will be pricey. It could lead to a more expensive flagship phone. Qualcomm touts a massive gain in performance over its predecessors, so the question remains whether the company can justify the purported price hike.

Expect some exciting upgrades from the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 will feature a few minor tweaks in design. It will sport flatter edges and a more prominent camera island at the back. The device will feature a hefty 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It will have MagSafe-like wireless charging and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. We expect a global launch of the OnePlus 13 in the coming months.