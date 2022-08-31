IFTTT features like custom trigger phrases and variable inputs no longer work like they used to

IFTTT helps automate your life by linking online services and smart home devices together through user-created “Applets,” which perform individual tasks. Assistant support for IFTTT has been around for years, but it has now suffered a significant setback thanks to Google.

As reported earlier this month by 9to5Google, users began hearing the following message after triggering IFTTT on their Google smart home devices: "By the way, there will be some upcoming changes to this IFTTT integration. See the Google Assistant Help Center to learn more."

Starting from August 31, 2022, existing IFTT applets will need to be rebuilt or re-added to Google Assistant, but there isn’t a direct migration path. The Google Support page for IFTTT integration explains how to recreate or add your applets, but unfortunately, this isn’t the only thing affected by Google’s changes.

Simply put, applets are losing a lot of their Google Assistant functionality. The following changes are coming to Google Assistant's IFTTT integration:

Existing custom trigger phrases like “OK Google, Blink the lights” will now need an additional trigger phrase like “OK Google, Activate Blink the lights.”

Authentication, which currently can be initiated by a user on the IFTTT website or mobile apps, will now only work on mobile devices. It will require the user to download the Google Home app and initiate the process from the “Works with Google” section under Settings.

Custom Google Assistant responses to the trigger phrases that users have set up through IFTTT are no longer supported.

Existing Google Assistant triggers that allow for variable input (example: Say a phrase with a number) will no longer be supported.

It’s not all bad news, however. While you’ll have to download the new version of Google Assistant on IFTTT, you can still add IFTTT applets within Google Home routines to automate events like your bedtime and morning commute. It’s a handy way to get the most out of Google Assistant Routines.

These changes go in effect on August 31, 2022. While we’ll have to wait for many applets to be rebuilt for the new version of Google Assistant, there’s no denying that IFTTT integration is now lacking compared to what it offered in the past.