Smartphone makers have traditionally been iffy about letting customers do their own repairs—Apple famously changed the screws on the iPhone to make it harder to open. Although, even Apple is starting to come around, and Google does what Apple does. Google and iFixit announced several months ago that official Pixel parts would come to the latter's online storefront, and today is the big day. If you've got a busted Pixel, you can now get what you need to fix it yourself.

According to iFixit, you can now pick up official replacement parts for the Pixel 2 through the latest Pixel 6 generation. While it does offer some parts for the original Pixel, those are not genuine Google components. For the officially supported phones, you can get a display, battery, charging port, adhesives, and rear cameras. The parts are available alone or as part of an iFixit bundle that includes tools and other materials. There are also guides to help you through the repair process.

It has traditionally been difficult to find parts for Pixel phones outside of official repair partners like uBreakifix, and the prices are high even when you can. For example, a third-party Pixel 6 screen goes for almost $200 on eBay, but iFixit will sell you the genuine part for $120 or $127 if you want the full kit. Keep in mind, though, that opening your phone to fix it yourself comes with some risk, and the warranty won't save you if you screw up. That said, iFixit says the latest Pixel screens are surprisingly easy to replace, and that's one of the most common repairs.

The Pixel parts are available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and EU countries where Pixels are sold. iFixit says it plans to continue working with Google to add future Pixels (like the upcoming Pixel 6a) to its store.