I’m a fan of iFi Audio’s quality hardware at reasonable prices. The new iFi Go Link MAX continues that tradition by offering a wired DAC, one of the best ways to get high-resolution audio out of your phone and into your dome without a cost that blows your mind. The sound profile is slightly different this time, though, making it a great alternative to the Go Link but not a replacement.

Solid amplification

Supports balanced output

PCM audio up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 Cons Cable build?

Price, availability, and specs

The iFi Go Link Max is currently available on the company's website and Amazon for $79. I’ve also seen it sold at retailers like Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo for the same price. This pricing should remain pretty stable as the previous generation iFi Go Link didn’t see many if any, sales reductions.

Specifications Brand iFi Audio Supported Formats PCM 44.1/48/88.2/96kHz, PCM 176.4/192/352.8/384kHz; DSD 64/128, DSD 256 Connector USB-C Weight 14.5g (0.51 oz) Battery Draws from connected deviceESS Sabre ES9219 Max Impedance 241mW @ 32Ω; 4V @ 300Ω via 4.4mm, 100mW @ 32Ω; 2V @ 300Ω via 3.5mm Dimensions 150x15x10mm (5.9 x 0.59 x 0.39”) DAC chip Dual ESS Sabre ES9219 Expand

What I like about the iFi Go Link Max

Double your pleasure, double your fun