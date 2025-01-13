I’m a fan of iFi Audio’s quality hardware at reasonable prices. The new iFi Go Link MAX continues that tradition by offering a wired DAC, one of the best ways to get high-resolution audio out of your phone and into your dome without a cost that blows your mind. The sound profile is slightly different this time, though, making it a great alternative to the Go Link but not a replacement.
iFi Go Link Max
The iFi Audio Go Link Max is an excellent alternative to its predecessor, the Go Link. It offers greater power output with a sound profile that is more suited for those looking to listen for entertainment rather than analytically.
- Travels easy
- Solid amplification
- Supports balanced output
- PCM audio up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256
- Cable build?
- PCM audio up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256
Price, availability, and specs
The iFi Go Link Max is currently available on the company's website and Amazon for $79. I’ve also seen it sold at retailers like Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo for the same price. This pricing should remain pretty stable as the previous generation iFi Go Link didn’t see many if any, sales reductions.
Specifications
- Brand
- iFi Audio
- Supported Formats
- PCM 44.1/48/88.2/96kHz, PCM 176.4/192/352.8/384kHz; DSD 64/128, DSD 256
- Connector
- USB-C
- Weight
- 14.5g (0.51 oz)
- Battery
- Draws from connected deviceESS Sabre ES9219
- Max Impedance
- 241mW @ 32Ω; 4V @ 300Ω via 4.4mm, 100mW @ 32Ω; 2V @ 300Ω via 3.5mm
- Dimensions
- 150x15x10mm (5.9 x 0.59 x 0.39”)
- DAC chip
- Dual ESS Sabre ES9219