I’m a fan of iFi Audio’s quality hardware at reasonable prices. The new iFi Go Link MAX continues that tradition by offering a wired DAC, one of the best ways to get high-resolution audio out of your phone and into your dome without a cost that blows your mind. The sound profile is slightly different this time, though, making it a great alternative to the Go Link but not a replacement.

iFi Go Link Max
7.5 / 10

The iFi Audio Go Link Max is an excellent alternative to its predecessor, the Go Link. It offers greater power output with a sound profile that is more suited for those looking to listen for entertainment rather than analytically.

Pros
  • Travels easy
  • Solid amplification
  • Supports balanced output
  • PCM audio up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256
Cons
  • Cable build?
$79 at Amazon $79 at B&H

Price, availability, and specs

The iFi Go Link Max is currently available on the company's website and Amazon for $79. I’ve also seen it sold at retailers like Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo for the same price. This pricing should remain pretty stable as the previous generation iFi Go Link didn’t see many if any, sales reductions.

Double your pleasure, double your fun