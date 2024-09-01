IFA 2024 kicks off September 6, 2024, in Berlin, Germany, with some exciting reveals and announcements expected from the prominent names in tech. The world's largest electronics show (a title CES also claims) promises to intrigue with hints of new folding technology and fun brand crossovers. It also promises to be a banner year for portable projectors, allowing you to stream your favorite Google TV while on the go. Here are the top five reveals we're looking forward to when the show begins.

5 HMD Barbie Phone

Pink, lots of pink

Source: HMD

HMD is releasing a flip phone, but not the kind we're used to. The HMD Barbie Phone is an old-school, hinged flip with a decisively pink color scheme. It looks similar to the Nokia 2780, which makes sense, given that HMD owns the rights to the Nokia brand.

In addition to the hot pink exterior and pale pink frame, the keyboard is themed with Barbie branding, from flamingos and hearts to palm trees. HMD offers two extra Barbie-themed back covers and a beaded lanyard with attachable charms. You can't accuse HMD of being bashful. The phone is over the top and exactly what fans want.

Otherwise, the phone is what you'd expect from a traditional flip, which has been a mainstay of pre-paid carriers and a favorite of older consumers or those looking to disconnect. It's limited to 4G LTE but has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 4.2. It runs KaiOS 3.1, giving you access to Google services like Maps. It also has a MicroSD card slot, which you'll need since the Barbie phone has 4GB of internal storage. HMD included 512MB (you read that right) of RAM, so don't expect to use your Barbie Phone for anything power-intensive.

It's a fun and cute idea, and if you're a fan, you might appreciate carrying around a novel phone.

4 TCL NXTPAPER

Textured display technology

TCL is teasing its next generation of NXTPAPER devices, including a new smartphone. The company started shipping TCL 50 NXTPAPER devices this summer, so it will be interesting to see whether a device like the TCL Stylus 5G gets a NXTPAPER release.

NXTPAPER combines the benefits of an E Ink display with the conveniences and functionality of a traditional smartphone panel. It works like a regular LCD but with an additional layer to reduce eye strain and glare. TCL includes a physical slider to switch between screen modes, making activating when reading content easier.

However, it isn't only about the reading experience with NXTPAPER, as TCL textures the screen. The texturing reduces glare and makes for a pleasant feeling, like paper under your fingers. The screen technology is excellent for artists on TCL's tablets, allowing stylus inputs to be more accurate and detailed. If TCL can beef up the hardware beneath the display, it should make for an exciting product.

3 Google TV projectors

Portable Dangbei tech

IFA 2024 is the show for Google TV-compatible projectors, with multiple companies showcasing products. Dangbei is expected to unveil its Freedo portable projector. We enjoyed the company's Mars Pro 2 projector, which sported a 4K resolution and DTS sound. It was easily viewable in daylight and made for a great movie night companion.

Read our review Dangbei DBOX02: A movie night masterpiece Project your movies and games in up to 200 inches of glorious 4K

The Dangbei Freedo is smaller and ideal for outdoor parties or watching shows on a camping trip. Its output covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with 1080p resolution. It can reproduce a 120-inch image on a surface of your choosing and function as a Bluetooth speaker. The company boasts an easy setup process with keystone correction and autofocus, ensuring your image looks great on several surfaces. If you're a fan of mobile projectors, it's worth a look.

2 Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2

Why have two when you can have three

Tecno's affordable take on folding phones with the Phantom V Fold surprised everyone. It featured a 6.42-inch 1080p AMOLED outer display, which unfolded to reveal a 7.85-inch AMOLED. It was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ with 12GB of RAM. The Phantom V Fold also had respectable cameras and a decent-sized battery. However, the most impressive spec was the price. The Phantom V Fold sold for around $1,100, a discount from Samsung and others.

Read our review Tecno Phantom V Fold: The most affordable foldable yet If you want to call any phone more expensive than $1,000 affordable, that is

The company recently opened pre-orders for the next generation Phantom V Fold 2. Still, that isn't the most exciting product Tecno has in its pipeline. Rumors suggest Tecno might unveil a tri-fold device called the Phantom Ultimate 2 at IFA. Marketing images show the device folding out like an accordion, with multiple orientations. It can be used in tent mode, with part of the screen lying flat on a surface as a keyboard. It's an interesting concept, yet there will be questions about durability and price. Despite doubts, it's great to see folding technology take a step forward.

1 Honor Magic V3

Thin, really thin

In one of the worst-kept secrets of IFA, Honor is expected to unveil the global version of its Honor Magic V3, an ultra-thin and light folding phone. While the phone has been available in China since July, the prospect of a global release is exciting. The company's marketing department has been busy taunting Samsung with ads highlighting the Galaxy Fold series' relative thickness compared to the Magic V3.

Bluster aside, the Honor Magic V3 is impressive. It's 9.3mm thick when folded, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm. Moreover, it weighs 226g, 6g less than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Impressive dimensions mean nothing unless you can back them up with powerful performance, and the Honor Magic V3 doesn't disappoint. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12 or 16GB of RAM. Honor also fitted the Magic V3 with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 40MP ultrawide. An impressive camera array for a folding phone.

When you add in the 66W charging speeds and a 5,150mAh battery, the Honor Magic V3 becomes an alluring release for folding tech fans. It will be interesting to see how the Magic V3 pushes other folding phone manufacturers to act in sprucing up their designs.

That's not all

IFA will include many new smart home products and other gadget oddities. Samsung and LG always have a surprise or two in store, too. If the rumors are accurate, we're looking forward to the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 reveal. It will be interesting to see how Tecno handles the second hinge and how many orientations the device can use. We'll cover the latest and greatest from the floor next week, so look forward to hands-on images and first impressions.