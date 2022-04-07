The first full scale event after two years of smaller fill-ins due to… you know

After two long years of pandemic, things are looking up again. Mask mandates and further restrictions are falling left and right all over the world as health care systems are no longer completely overwhelmed, and tech trade shows are making a return. Following hot on the heels of CES 2022 and MWC 2022, IFA is bound to make a return this year, taking place as an in-person event from September 2 to 6, 2022.

Ignoring that MWC 2022 already took place as a largely normal event (save for vaccine/testing proof requirements and masks), Martin Ecking, CEO of Messe Berlin, says, “Based on the current assessments and predictions of the global situation, IFA 2022 has the potential to be the first truly global trade show for the CE-Industry since the start of the pandemic. The industry has a strong desire to return to an in-person event, and we are committed to making that a reality in Berlin this September in a safe and successful manner.”

Germany has lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions on April 1, 2022, and if nothing changes, the IFA 2022 will be a pretty lax event regarding safety measures. Participants will likely be able to attend the show without having to present proof of testing, recovery, or vaccination, and it should be possible for international visitors to come to the Messe without too many complications, so expect a regular trade show with all the usual big and small exciting announcements.

Back when Huawei was still in the game: IFA 2019

IFA is traditionally not the hottest show for the mobile tech industry (CES and, to an extent, MWC are filling that role), but there are always interesting things to be seen during the trade show.

The last time IFA happened as a full-scale in-person event in 2019, we got to see the ASUS ROG Phone II launch, the Nubia Magic 3S gaming phone with the then high-end Snapdragon 855 Plus, a small redesign of the Huawei P30 Pro, a ton of new Moto and Nokia phones, and TCL’s very first self-branded mobile phone. Even LG was still active in the smartphone sector, introducing its interesting dual-screen G8X phone. The market was quite different back then.

