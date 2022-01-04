Away from its phones, TCL might have suffered some stumbles on its TV side with its first Google TV last year, but at CES 2022, it's going big — literally — with two super-size star panels in its new XL Collection (otherwise known as the over-80" club).

The company justifies its focus on oversize television sets, claiming that while 60"+ TVs made up only a quarter of sales in North America last year, they also represented half of all product revenues. TCL's biggest TVs on sale in 2021 were all 85".

The new XL Collection entries up the prestige by leagues, though details are fairly light on the largest one which would be the R754. It features Quantum LED technology, spans a whopping 98", and will start at "under $8,000."

We do have more details, though, on the X925 Pro, an 8K QLED panel sporting third-generation mini-LED backlighting — where the display and backlight layers are practically gapless and other parts are compressed for a smaller profile — that was first announced in September. It features Google TV as its content software of choice, a pop-up camera to support video calls, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, Cast capabilities, and four HDMI ports. The asking price? A perfectly cromulent $10,000. The X925 Pro was supposed to have launched by the end of last year, but it seems we're still waiting on this one.

TCL is also promoting its work in delivering 144Hz refresh rates and TrueCut Motion to consumers with future high-end launches. The latter item comes from Pixelworks and is a pipeline for motion grading — like color grading, but for things like blur, variable frame rates, and other such aspects — from creators down to the viewer via content metadata. You can learn more here.

