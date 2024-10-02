Key Takeaways The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a large 6,000mAh battery, outclassing the OnePlus 12, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SOC, its larger battery may not necessarily improve battery life, but the overall performance is expected to be better.

The phone will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, with an expected release this month at around $899.

With the OnePlus 13 slated for release this month, there's a lot to get excited about. Its new super-bright display, an improved processor, more cameras, and so many other features make it a phone to keep your eyes out for, but now we're getting even more information — and this tidbit of news suggests the battery could absolutely dwarf most other entries in the OnePlus lineup (and among Google and Samsung's phones, too).

According to Android Authority, well-known leaker Yogesh Brar says the OnePlus 13 will have a 6,000mAh battery. That's larger than the battery in the OnePlus 12, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It goes without saying that it stomps all over the iPhone 16 Pro Max battery. It's impressive, especially considering how many people were delighted with the performance of the OnePlus 12. The news isn't exactly new — we've heard before that a battery of this size might be on the way — but additional confirmation lends strength to the rumor.

This and earlier leaks paint a powerful picture — at least on paper

We can't say how well the phone will perform based on battery size alone. The OnePlus 12 had a larger battery than most of the competition, yet lagged behind other devices in certain tests. The battery size increase might not result in better battery life; the OnePlus 13 is reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SOC, a chip that is known to be more than a little power-hungry. A larger battery could result in the same battery life (but better performance overall due to the new chip). We'll have to wait until we get our hands on the phone to know for sure, but on paper, it looks incredible.

What's more, Brar confirmed the OnePlus 13 will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. A filing last month confirmed the 100W wired charging figure, but it's nice to see 50W wireless charging returning to the playing field. It launches later this month, probably at around a $900 price.