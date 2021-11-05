Things aren't looking too great for Roku users at the moment. After losing a fight with Google over YouTube TV — a dispute that resulted in all new devices losing access to YouTube in its entirety starting next month — looming contract negotiations might result in Amazon Prime Video leaving next. A new policy change will give a whole new group of users something to complain about next year, as Roku is dropping private channels altogether.

Private channels were designed to allow developers to test apps without having to upload anything publicly. Anyone with a Roku device could install unlisted software if they had access to its corresponding code. Despite its intended use for development, these unlisted channels essentially became a form of sideloading for your TV. If an app didn't follow Roku's guidelines to earn its official spot on the Channel Store, it could continue to be available to users with private access.

Unsurprisingly, much of this content is aimed at adults, offering pornographic video services that otherwise wouldn't be allowed on the platform. Sites like PornHub could get content onto Roku devices just by offering a publicly listed channel code. Unfortunately, starting next year, private channels are going away — and these various adult services along with them (via Protocol).

Roku announced the change at its recent developer conference, where it unveiled an "Independent Developer Kit" that will allow for channel creation without using the standard SDK. Beta channels are replacing private listings, allowing up to 20 users to test a new application at a time before being made available to all devices through the Channel Store. Not only does this spell the death of "sideloading" apps on Roku — it also means adult content won't be available on the platform after March 1st, 2022.

It's unclear what spurred this change right now, especially as the platform is in danger of losing yet another video service from its digital shelves. While private channels have faced their fair share of controversy and criticism in the past, Protocol speculates it's all about app store royalties. After all, as companies like Apple and Google move to retain as much cash as possible from their respective platforms, it only makes sense for Roku to follow suit.

If you use unlisted channels on Roku, you'll have access through next February. After that, you'll need to find a new way to discover, um, content that fits your needs.

