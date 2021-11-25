Looking for an affordable way to step up your storage game? Consider today — a happy Thanksgiving to you, by the way — your particular Black Friday with this one-day deal on a Synology NAS!

The DiskStation DS220+ is a good choice as a starter system for photographers, videographers, those who run security cameras, and even some lightly-intensive local web hosting. It supports up to two drives — you'll need to provide your own 2.5" SATA HDDs/SSDs or 3.5" SATA HDDs — and two USB 3.0 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) devices with a maximum single-volume size of 108TB and is managed with its own Intel Celeron CPU and 2GB of DDR4 RAM (it can expanded up to 6GB). That kind of horsepower should sustain 225MB/s sequential reads and 192MB/s sequential writes networked over two Gigabit Ethernet connections. And, yes, there are ways to easily set up wireless access either from your local network or far across the internet.

This sale is one of only two the DiskStation has had in its retail shelf life and it only lasts until 3am ET tonight. You can get the DS220+ for $240 — that's $60 off MSRP — by hitting Amazon with the link below.

Shop Synology DiskStation DS220+

