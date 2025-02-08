The Google Pixel 9 series has garnered a lot of praise over the last few months, and I agree with all of it. Google addressed many complaints about previous phones, delivering one of the best smartphone experiences in 2024. Still, the Pixel 8 Pro, with outstanding features and a smooth user experience, laid much of the groundwork for the Pixel 9. I loved the changes Google made and still consider it one of the best phones you can buy. If you’re a budget-conscious Pixel fan, now is the time to consider picking up a Pixel 8 Pro for $600.

Read our review Google Pixel 8 Pro: Living up to its name If you want to see the future of Google, the Pixel 8 Pro is the phone to buy

Why you should buy a Pixel 8 Pro

Google fixed many of my frustrations about Pixels with the Pixel 8 Pro. Its 6.7-inch Super Actua display is gorgeous and vibrant, contrasting previous models that suffered from dim panels. Some users still had slight overheating issues, but the Tensor G3 powering the Pixel 8 Pro showed significant improvement over the first two Tensor generations. It’s also a more power-efficient chipset, and the Pixel 8 Pro was the first time I consistently got more than 8 hours of screen on time from a single charge on a Pixel.

It’s important to remember the Pixel 8 Pro will receive six more years of software support, including major Android upgrades. You’ll get a healthy dose of Google Gemini features and Pixel extras like Now Playing. Android 15 is running well on my Pixel 8 Pro, and I don’t feel you’ll be left behind with software features anytime soon. Google continues to add capabilities to Gemini Live, and Magic Eraser and Editor are helpful tools.

Of course, we can never forget you get a fantastic smartphone camera with the Pixel 8 Pro. Images are sharp and full of contrast, taking full advantage of Google’s computational photography. Its 5x optical zoom lens allows versatile photos, and I love how images look with subjects at a distance. $600 is a great entry point for a fantastic smartphone, giving you many flagship features without the wallet-punishing price. If you’re hesitant to drop big money on a Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is waiting for you.