The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro technically went up for pre-order right after being announced on October 19, with Google throwing in the Pixel Buds A-series for pre-orders placed through its online store. To redeem the offer, customers were required to add the Pixel Buds A-series to their cart before checking out. However, pre-ordering the Pixel 6 through the big G's online store was a disastrous experience, as it failed to keep up with the initial rush, and customers struggled to add the phones to their cart.

Amid the chaos, and in a hurry to get their order in, many customers forgot or were unable to redeem the Pixel Buds A-series offer, through no fault of their own.

Google has now updated its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro orders support page, informing its US and Canadian customers that it will reach out to them by November 3rd with another way to redeem their free Pixel Buds A-series. The company has also sent out emails to select customers who pre-ordered the unlocked Pixel 6 about this. Some shoppers who reached out to Google support regarding the issue (via Reddit) were told to simply order the Pixel Buds A-series separately, with Google then issuing a refund.

US/CA only: If you're eligible for the Pixel Buds A-Series promotion but forgot to add Pixel Buds A-Series to your phone order, don’t worry. We’ll send an email by November 3rd with next steps on how to redeem the offer.

At $99, the Pixel Buds A-series are a great pair of earbuds, and Google bundling them for free with Pixel 6 pre-orders further sweetens an already good deal. If you were not aware of the Pixel 6 pre-order offer or were unable to redeem it, you can now rest assured that you'll still be able to get your hands on the earbuds free of charge. Ideally, these issues should not have occurred in the first place, but it's good to see Google actively looking to resolve them now.

