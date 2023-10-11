Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro 43% off $114 $200 Save $86 The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are lightweight and comfortable, and excels at delivering crisp and clear call quality while on the move. While at full price they may be better options, at only $114, you can't ask for anything better. $114 at Amazon

Jabra is taking on the true wireless earbud market by focusing on small improvements. With the Elite 7 Pro, they aim to balance price and performance, size and capabilities, and they've succeeded in almost every aspect. They excel in sound quality, battery life, comfort, and call quality. Despite not having active noise cancellation, they are still the top contenders especially when you can get them for a 43% discount thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

Why the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are the best earbuds to buy on Prime Day

After testing the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds ourselves, we found that they are great for most situations. However, if you frequently make phone calls, these earbuds are unmatched in the industry. Jabra's noise-cancelling microphones work well, and the bone conduction sensor is an impressive feature that senses minor vibrations in your jawbone to fill in the gaps in noisy environments. It almost works like magic, and when you take calls on these earbuds, You'll wonder how you ever took calls on or pairs — it's that good!

The Elite 7 Pro earbuds deliver a balanced and enjoyable sound experience. The bass is just right and not overpowering, and the overall sound profile is well-balanced, unlike the pricier Jabra 85t, which tends to suppress vocals with a mid-range dip. The cymbals sound natural without any harshness, and you can customize the sound to your liking using the companion app's EQ settings. Even if you're not familiar with Jabra's signature sound, you'll likely appreciate the Elite 7 Pro's sound quality.

The Elite 7 Pro earbuds are usually priced at $180 - $200, which is on the higher end of the mainstream market. However, if you want a pair of earbuds that can perform well in all aspects, they are definitely worth considering thanks to this October Prime Day deal that takes 40% off!